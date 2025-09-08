I obviously don't know this from experience, but after a few hours spent on a red carpet, I'd imagine some celebrities might need a snack break every so often. That has to explain why Doja Cat attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in full '80s glam and proceeded to eat (yes, actually eat) the bright red lipstick she was wearing.

The rapper/singer is gearing up to release her '80s-inspired fifth studio album, Vie, and for the last several weeks as she's been promoting it, she's been in full character, wearing everything from a platinum blonde mullet to last night's look, a voluminous, creamy blonde blowout with feathery bangs. She brought the whole look together with thin eyebrows, bright nails, and a deep red lip.

Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sept. 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While doing press on the red carpet, Doja Cat decided to give her lipstick a little touch up—but she wouldn't be Doja Cat if she had just let the moment end there. She took things a step further and took a bite out of the lipstick (and swallowed it!) in front of the cameras.

A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) A photo posted by on

Thankfully, Doja Cat wasn't eating the lipstick because she was in desperate need of a snack—it was actually a stunt to draw attention to the fact that she's recently been named an ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, and she was wearing the brand's MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade "Lady Danger."

“I’ve been a MAC girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage,” she said in a statement. “Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters—and MAC has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way.” In the same statement, MAC also revealed that the lipstick was actually an edible chocolate replica of "Lady Danger" made by pastry chef Amaury Guichon, which is great news for me, since I was horrified at the thought of how a waxy lipstick would've settled in her stomach if she actually ate the real thing.

Is it kind of an insane way to market a lipstick? Sure. Would it absolutely work on me? Unfortunately, yes. Shop the non-edible version of "Lady Danger" ahead.

MAC Cosmetics Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick $25 at Ulta Beauty