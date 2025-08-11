Doja Cat's most recent performance look may have just confirmed the sneaking suspicion I have that her next musical era will be inspired by 1980s pop. The rapper performed at Outside Lands in San Francisco over the weekend, and she appears to have channeled pop and rock stars of the '80s for the look she wore during her set, which featured a waist-length platinum blonde wig that was (obviously) teased to the heavens and cut into a mullet hairstyle.

Doja's hair was styled by her longtime hairstylist JStayReady, who's also worked with other stars like Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, and Victoria Monet. The wig featured short pieces that framed her face almost like a feathered bang at the front of her head that then melted into longer hair to create a messy look towards the back.

To add even more of a retro vibe, her makeup for the night featured bright pink blush on her cheeks and temples, thin brows, the pointiest cat-eye I've ever seen, and a deep red lip. Her nails were also painted bright red with a square shape.

The whole look was pulled together by Doja's costume, which was a black and white, zebra-striped two-piece set that featured high waist bottoms with a v-cut and a cropped top with shoulder pads. She accessorized with two studded belts across her waist, a studded black choker, and earrings.

Doja Cat's ability to experiment and switch things up never ceases to amaze me. It's clear that her hairstyle of choice for Outside Lands was a wig, but that doesn't make me any less obsessed with how the shag looks on her.

Retro shaggy cuts have been trending all year, with experts saying that the messy look is the perfect blend of low-maintenance and cool. Selena Gomez debuted a short-lived wolf haircut back in June just months after Reneé Rapp revealed her new cut in photos from her L'Oreal campaign. Doja Cat's hair from the weekend just serves as more evidence that '70s- and '80s-style shag haircuts are shaping up to have a huge moment this year.

