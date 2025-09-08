ICYMI: The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, Sept. 7, and as expected, the celebrities in attendance pulled out some of their very best looks for the red carpet and ceremony. At an award show like the VMAs, one would expect for the fashion to be the only thing that's over the top, and while that was definitely proven true for last night's event, the beauty looks before and during the show were also worthy of their own awards.

Last night's red carpet was ripe with beauty moments that'll bring you to your knees, from the slickest of slick ponytails to classic French manicures. The Marie Claire beauty team was particularly fawning over FKA Twigs's braided headphones hairstyle while the rest of the internet was obsessed with Doja Cat's '80s-style blowout. But there's plenty (and I do mean plenty) more where that came from.

Read ahead to see some of our favorite beauty moments from the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat hasn't been subtle at all about the direction she's taking with her next era of music. Before hitting the stage to perform her new single, "Jealous Type," the rapper/singer showed up on the red carpet with her hair styled in a voluminous, curly, '80s-style blowout with feathered bangs. She brought the whole look home with a bright red lip and red nail polish.

FKA Twigs

Never one to not stun on a red carpet, FKA Twigs showed up wearing a jaw-dropping braided hairstyle that featured cornrows woven into an updo meant to look like a set of headphones. A true hair as art moment!

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga took a short break from her Mayhem Ball tour to accept the Moon Man for "Artist of the Year" last night. She showed up in gothic glam, as her jet black hair was pulled into a messy updo with blunt bangs. She wore a deep red lip color and accessorized by adding blood red flower clips to her hair.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter hit the red carpet in a custom, lace Valentino naked dress, but it was her nails that I couldn't keep my eyes off of. The "Manchild" singer wore her signature French manicure style with an almond shape, but instead of traditional white tips, she went all out with colorful rhinestones.

Ariana Grande

Speaking of French manicures, Ariana Grande kept her nails traditional with an almond shape, a nude base, and classic white tips.

Ciara

Ciara kept things pretty simple, styling her hair in a long ponytail that's so slick, it deserves some applause.

Tyla

Tyla proved once again that the blunt bob isn't going anywhere. The "Push 2 Start" singer showed up with her hair cut into an asymmetrical blunt bob with two cornrows on the right side to mimic a side part.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice ditched her signature ginger hair color for a cotton candy pink hue that she pulled into a messy updo with bangs.

Megan Moroney

Last night's red carpet was overflowing with '90s-style prom hair. Case in point, singer Megan Moroney, who wore her blonde hair in a twisted updo with a middle part. She left out two small pieces of hair at the front of her head to frame her face.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson unintentionally gave me some nostalgia for the early 2000s with her long, copper hair styled in crimped waves. She paired the look with a brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

Justine Skye

After a recent stint with micro braids, Justine Skye switched things up and wore her honey blonde hair in its naturally curly state on Sunday night. She also wore bleached brows, a '90s supermodel lip complete with dark liner and lip gloss, and smokey, black eye makeup.

Shenseea

Again—celebrities couldn't get enough of the updos last night! Singer Shenseea appeared on the red carpet with her golden brown hair styled in a high updo with tight curls. She completed the look with a piecey side bang that was also curled.

Audrey Nuna

Singer and KPop Demon Hunters star Audrey Nuna showed up wearing a stunning half-up, half-down sculptural hairstyle featuring gold jewelry.

Olandria Carthen

The Love Island star stunned in a red corset dress with a sheer train along with a spiky Y2K updo.

Taylor Momsen

The Gossip Girl alum made an appearance on the red carpet wearing her signature grunge makeup look: black eyeshadow swiped across her eyelids and the surrounding area. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in soft waves.

Brittany Snow

The Hunting Wives actress showed up wearing glamorous Old Hollywood-style curls with a side part and, of course, her signature blonde highlights.