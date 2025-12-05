Miley Cyrus’s Spiky Bun Is Peak '90s Grunge-Core
She’s modernized the trending hairstyle.
Miley Cyrus has had quite the week. Speculation about the star’s possible engagement has been swirling online after she was spotted with a ring on that finger. After confirming she is due to be married, Cyrus has been making the rounds on press duty, promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash, for which she wrote an original song for the soundtrack. On December 4, the actress was seen in Los Angeles as she continues to promote the movie, and her chic, but functional updo stopped me in my tracks.
Cyrus’s hairstyle was a nod to the ‘90s, but with a modern twist. Her strands were gathered into a bun on top of her head, with a small section pulled forward to create a face-framing bang. The end of her ponytail appeared to be a twisted bun, with the ends sticking out to give the style feel a little less structured. The hairstyle was complemented by a gorgeous soft-glam makeup look, featuring the perfect toasty blush, heavy eyeliner, and glossy lips.
Save for a brief resurgence in 2022, spiky updos have largely remained one of the few untouched ‘90s beauty trends. Cyrus’s 2025 version adds an air of softness that the original didn’t have, but it still has all the functional aspects of a good updo—slicked back, keeping her hair out of her face, and showing off her highlights. It’s a fail-safe hairstyle if you ask me.
Cyrus’s updo is perfect for the holiday season, so if you’ve suddenly found yourself ready to recreate it for any parties or galas, keep reading for the products that will help you get the look.
Start by detangling your hair so there are no bumps when you slick it back.
Then add a strong hold hair gel to your strands to keep everything in place.
Brush your hair into ponytail position with a boar-bristle brush.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.