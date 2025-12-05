Kim Kardashian’s Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle Is Only One Part of Her Holiday Glam Formula
Everything about this look is flawless.
Kimberly Kardashian, come and collect your 10s. On December 4, the entrepreneur posted a photo dump on Instagram, dressed in a monochromatic white outfit (did she get the Pantone Color of the Year alert early?) surrounded by wrapped presents. The shoot appeared to be a behind-the-scenes peek at a holiday campaign that she is shooting with a myriad of other stars, including Snoop Dogg, Nicholas Evans, and even her mother, Kris Jenner. All of this aside, I was focused solely on her glam.
For starters, Kardashian’s hair was perfection. The sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle was accessorized with a dainty bow, and the white contrasted beautifully with her brunette hair. The ends of her hair were curled, falling over her shoulders just so. In addition to the hair, Kardashian’s makeup was doll-like. Her cheeks were blushed a perfect shade of Barbie pink, and a cool-toned nude lip was the cherry on top of the look. A simple baby French manicure was the proverbial bow on top of it all.
Not everyone has a million dollars to spend on glam to look this perfect—a stat that came from Kardashian herself; however, you can get a similar look with the right products at home, no glam squad needed. Whether you want to DIY Kardashian’s manicure or recreate her blushed cheeks, the products below will get you a similar vibe, just in time for any holiday or New Year's Eve parties on your calendar.
A boar-bristle brush is also perfect for achieving the style.
A long-barreled curling iron is key for Kardashian's soft curl.
These French tip press-ons will get you Kardashian's manicure without the trip to the nail salon.
