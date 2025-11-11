You know when someone tells you not to think of something, and all of a sudden, that is the only thing you can focus on? Well, it's formally known as the “ironic process theory," and I've found it incredibly relevant to my manicure obsession. Ever since I was advised to avoid earth tones (terracottas, tans, forest greens, etc.) in my color analysis a year ago, I find myself stopping mid-scroll every time I see a manicure featuring these forbidden shades. Case in point: this week’s round up of the best nail looks .

Apart from a deep, cozy forest green that I plan to rock all winter long, this week’s best nail looks also play with velvet shimmers, adorable fish decals, and cool girl studs that are just super fun. I’m also taking inspiration from my personal icon, Dua Lipa, with a chic tortoiseshell design, and making the argument that “basic” manis are anything but boring. Long live the clean girl aesthetic? Only time will tell, but I love a bare mani to give my nails a breather in between the gel madness.

So if you’re looking for more nail inspo, I’ve got you. Below, see the 10 best nail looks of the week. Color analysis be damned.

Fisherman-Core

fisherman-core nail look A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber , a.k.a. the queen of nail art, debuted a fun tropical mani with adorable fish, shrimp, and lemon decals. Coined a “seafood palette” by Bieber’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt , it’s the perfect vacay mani.

Olive & June Nail Art Brush Set $16 at oliveandjune.com

Dark Magic

Dark Magic Nail Look A photo posted by on

Whether you’re still feeling the spooky vibes from Halloween last week or gearing up for Wicked: For Good, these mesmerizing black velvet cat-eye nails are powerful. Adorned with green chrome detail, it’s bold and fabulous.

Essie Limited Edition Essie X Wicked: for Good Salon-Quality Nail Polish - Defying Expectations $10 at Ulta Beauty

Dotted Lines

Dotted Lines Nail Look A photo posted by on

When do polka dots not work? Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong created a fun multi-dotted look for singer Ella Mai’s birthday that we’ll be replicating to dress up a basic mani.

Mia Secret Store Gelux Gel Polish Butter $14 at miasecretstore.com

Barely There Pink

Barely There Pink Nail Look A photo posted by on

Subtle but a great staple, one can never go wrong with a pink nail look. Celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura gave Laufey a faint pop of pink that’s playful without being overbearing.

Black & Gold

Black & Gold Nail Look A photo posted by on

I love a simple and moody black manicure. But for when I want to elevate the look and add a little something extra, I know to reach for gold. The bright metallic is the perfect contrast to a dark base and makes for a striking look. Celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina R. Goldstein created this diagonal checkered design for a super fun nail.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 157 Pnénix $33 at Chanel, Inc.

Rich Chocolate

Rich Chocolate Nail Look A photo posted by on

Deep brown seems to be the color of the fall season—and I’m not mad at it. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein used a velvet chocolate for the base and dressed it up with faint shimmer polka dots to add more sparkle (which is never a bad thing). A boring neutral, this is not.

Tortoise Shell

Tortoise sell nail look A photo posted by on

As seen from the mayor of fun (aka Dua Lipa) , the tortoise shell mani is the go-to for all the girlies who are always the life of the party. A warm mix of brown, orange, and black, the animal print is bold and works for any occasion, whether you’re yachting on the Amalfi coast or trying to lift your mood as the temperature cools.

OPI My Italian Is a Little Rusty $12 at Target

Abstract Curves

abstract curves nail look A photo posted by on

I’m a sucker for geometric shapes and there’s something so mesmerizing about these oxblood curves to dress up a donut-glazed base. The combo is chic on its own, but with the metallic studs? It makes me feel like the cool It-girl I one day aspire to be.

Belleboost Silver Nail Charms and Gems $7 at Amazon US

Clean Girl Nails

clean girl nail look A photo posted by on

For when I just can’t decide on what mood of nail art I’m in for (or really, when my nails need a polish break), I go for the clean girl look. The naked mani is simple with no frills, but still chic and put together.

Forest Green

Forest Green Nail Look A photo posted by on

Contrary to what my color analysis has taught me (ICYWW, I’m a cool winter who must stick to black and jewel tones and steer clear of any earth tone), I am drawn to this. A deep forest green with a glossy shine is just so pretty and makes for the ideal winter nail when you want a pop of color. It’s the one earth tone I’ll make an exception for.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès in 91 Vert Ecossais $62 at Nordstrom

