Nothing will ever beat the elegance of a deep red manicure in the winter, and apparently Jennifer Lopez is in agreement.

Lopez attended The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 3, where she received the Equity in Entertainment award later in the night. The singer and actor showed up wearing a chocolate brown skirt suit featuring an oversized blazer and a midi skirt. She also carried a snakeskin clutch in the same color, and instead of fully leaning into the monochromatic look and painting her nails a chocolate brown shade to match her outfit, she went a different route with an equally moody, deep red hue. According to an Instagram post shared by her manicurist, Tom Bachik, Lopez was wearing the shade "Vege-Mighty" from Aprés Nails's Gel Couleur collection.

Jennifer Lopez attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep red nail colors like maroon, dark cherry, and oxblood always seem to take over the nail trend cycle around this time of year. Editorial nail artist Miss Pop previously told MC that dark red colors are "sexy without the drama," and aside from being a darker take on the "rich girl" nail trend, it's a great way to wear a red nail color without being too flashy or extravagant.

The exact color Bachik used on Lopez's nails appears to be discontinued, but if you're in a vampy mood this winter and want to try out a sexy, dark shade, you can shop similar colors ahead.

