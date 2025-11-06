Ariana Grande and a French manicure are a combo I can't stop obsessing over. On November 5, the singer was interviewed by the New York Times before her upcoming movie, Wicked: For Good. In the accompanying photoshoot, Grande was seen wearing an all-black outfit, a departure from the pinks she has been using to channel Glinda, her character in the movie. She paired the look with pointed-toe heels and simple pearl jewelry, creating a classy and minimalist vibe. But the cherry on top? Her perfectly manicured French tips.

Grande’s nails were first trimmed and shaped into a long almond style, which has become her signature look. She chose a cool-toned version of the classic manicure, selecting a transparent pink base that leans slightly toward the purple side of the spectrum. Her nails featured a deep French design, where the white smile line is a bit longer than in the traditional French manicure. A glossy top coat added a shiny, expensive-looking finish.

French tip designs are a classic for a reason. The manicure can complement virtually any outfit in your closet, and there are endless variations. In fact, Demi Lovato was recently spotted wearing a teal version of the popular nail design, and shortly after, Tracee Ellis Ross was seen in an even deeper French design. Tyla has also gotten in on the fun, giving her version of the manicure a nail crown-inspired makeover.

Your perfect French manicure is only limited by your imagination, so if Grande has inspired you to create your own version, just remember there are countless ways to customize the look to fit your style. If a DIY manicure is in your plans, keep reading for the products you’ll need to achieve Grande’s look.

