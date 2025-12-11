Jennifer Lopez's Holiday Nails Swap Traditional French Tips For Something More Festive
'Tis the season.
With just a few weeks left until Christmas, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is breaking out their cheeriest holiday nail designs. Earlier this week, Christina Aguilera visited The Jennifer Hudson Show wearing a red and white manicure featuring a mix of red French tips and holiday ribbon designs, and now Jennifer Lopez is following suit with a French manicure that's equally as festive.
Lopez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a photo of the singer's new nails to Instagram on Dec. 10. Per the photo, she opted for short, coffin-shaped nails with a French manicure design, but instead of classic white tips, Bachik used a tan color before embellishing each nail with a slim gold line. "The perfect holiday mani," he captioned the photo.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
A holiday or Christmas-themed manicure doesn't have to be as literal as painting bright red and green on your nails or getting ornament designs. There are plenty of directions you can go in when sourcing holiday manicure inspiration, but spicing up an otherwise normal French manicure with glitter or winter nail colors is a great place to start—think browns, deep reds, or dark greens.
To recreate Jennifer Lopez's glittery nude French manicure on your own, read ahead for some essentials.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.