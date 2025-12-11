With just a few weeks left until Christmas, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is breaking out their cheeriest holiday nail designs. Earlier this week, Christina Aguilera visited The Jennifer Hudson Show wearing a red and white manicure featuring a mix of red French tips and holiday ribbon designs, and now Jennifer Lopez is following suit with a French manicure that's equally as festive.

Lopez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a photo of the singer's new nails to Instagram on Dec. 10. Per the photo, she opted for short, coffin-shaped nails with a French manicure design, but instead of classic white tips, Bachik used a tan color before embellishing each nail with a slim gold line. "The perfect holiday mani," he captioned the photo.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

A holiday or Christmas-themed manicure doesn't have to be as literal as painting bright red and green on your nails or getting ornament designs. There are plenty of directions you can go in when sourcing holiday manicure inspiration, but spicing up an otherwise normal French manicure with glitter or winter nail colors is a great place to start—think browns, deep reds, or dark greens.

To recreate Jennifer Lopez's glittery nude French manicure on your own, read ahead for some essentials.

