I've always been a French manicure loyalist, but if there's any other nail color that will always have a spot on my winter nail mood board, it's chocolate brown. Apparently Selena Gomez agrees, because she's spent the last month cycling through the trendiest dark and moody nail colors, and judging by her most recent Instagram post, she's finally taking brown nails for a test run.
The star shared an Instagram video on Wednesday night that gave fans a closer look at her beauty routine. In the video, Gomez starts off by prepping her skin with the Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches before doing her makeup routine, obviously using all Rare Beauty products. While the everyday makeup look turned out great, my eyes immediately flew to her nails, which were filed into their usual oval shape and painted with a milk chocolate brown color. Her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, reposted the video on his own page and clarified in the caption that the exact shade he used for her manicure is Spiced Apple Cider from Aprés Nails.
Shades of brown like chocolate and espresso tend to trend a lot more during this time of year since they have a way of perfectly capturing the dark, moody energy of the winter. And the color isn't just Selena Gomez-approved. Back in September, Khloé Kardashian casually wore a long, chocolate brown manicure to match the Birkin bag she has in the same shade, and shortly after that, Jennifer Lopez wore what Bachik called a "toasted nude" manicure.
To copy the chocolate brown look this winter, shop the exact nail polish shade Gomez used (as well as a few others) ahead.
