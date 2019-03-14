Yes, you need a face serum, no it's not a gimmick, and yes, they really do work. Did we answer all of your questions? Basically, serums are the result of blending the world's best skin-care ingredients together and compressing them into tiny drops of liquid gold, giving you the power to tighten wrinkles, soften lines, lighten dark spots, and basically give you the skin you want, all at once.

And though some formulas can get a little pricey, you don't actually need to shell out a hundred bucks to reap the benefits, as long as you know where to look (hint: right here). And to help you out, we broke down the ten very best drugstore serums, ahead, to start adding to your routine today.