So Many Luxury Beauty Products Are On Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

I have happy news to share: Nordstrom's Spring Sale is here. In the women's section alone, there are thousands of items on sale (exactly 18,835 at the time of writing), and trust us—these picks are worth shopping. Maybe you want to fill any gaps in your spring wardrobe with some of Nordstrom's best basics. Or maybe you've got a trip on the horizon and need a new vacation outfit (or two). In any case, I want to take a moment to draw your attention to a more underrated section of Nordstrom's Spring Sale: the luxury beauty deals.

From now through April 2, you can score up to 50 percent off on select makeup, skincare, body care, and fragrance products. On-sale items come from luxurious, top-of-the-line brands like Tom Ford, Westman Atelier, YSL Beauty, and Armani, to name a few. There's something for everyone in the sale, too. Are you on the hunt for a new signature fragrance? Grab a Tom Ford perfume set that's on rare sale. Want to dip your toe into luxury makeup? Start with Westman Atelier's Le Étoiles gift set. In short, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is sure to have your new beauty favorite.

As a cherry on top of this sale, Nordstrom is even offering three times the number of reward points for beauty purchases for Nordy Club Members (it's free to sign up, by the way).

Tom Ford Fabulous Eau De Parfum Set (Was $415) $395 at Nordstrom Tom Ford perfumes are peak luxury, so when they go on sale, you don't hesitate to add them to your cart. This complex scent is totally unique, with notes of gourmand almond, iris, and sage, meant to evoke the richness of leather. In short, it's just as the name suggests and easily one of Tom Ford's most iconic fragrances.

Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle (Was $88) $55 at Nordstrom Yes, this candle does contain notes of cannabis, as the name suggests, but it's so much more than that. Think of it as a distinct concoction of warm amber and suede, earthy herbs, and floral tulip.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Day-To-Night Line-Reducing Set (Was $105) $74 at Nordstrom For the minimalist skincare user, this set is basically your one-stop shop to address signs of aging. It includes a potent vitamin C serum to tackle dark spots, dullness, and fine lines, an eye cream for dark circles and puffiness, and a retinol serum for wrinkles. It covers nearly all of your bases—just don't forget your sunscreen.

YSL Beauty Satin Crush Mono Eyeshadow (Was $33) $23 at Nordstrom This shimmery bronze eyeshadow shade will go so far in your makeup bag. Sure, you can use it to add dimension to a smokey eye, but it's even better as a one-step makeup look. A simple sweep across the lids will make your eyes pop from a mile away. In any case, you can rest assured this eyeshadow applies smoothly and vibrantly and lasts all day.

Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set (Was $160) $96 at Nordstrom Three fan-favorite luxury beauty products (all of which are full-size, by the way) for under $100 is one hell of a deal if you ask me, especially considering each product is around $40 to $50 each. This set includes a tinted lip balm, a creamy highlighter stick, and a powder blush (the first for the brand!) an a universally flattering shade of pink.

Tom Ford Mini Lip Color 5-Piece Discovery Set (Was $105) $90 at Nordstrom Any lipstick lover will swoon over this gift set. It's got five shades to suit any occasion, mood, or personal style including a bold red, a nudish pink and brown, a glossy dark cherry, and a poppy orange-red. Each shade feels luxurious on the lips with a buttery soft application and long-lasting finish.

Skin Gym Black Obsidian Buffy Gua Sha Tool (Was $42) $29 at Nordstrom If you've ever wanted to get into a gua sha routine, now's the time to do so when this luxury tool is 30 percent off. When used consistently, this little tool can sculpt your face like nothing else. It also serves as a nice little moment to slow down and focus on self-care. Just be sure your skin is slightly damp with an oil or serum—the tool should gently glide over your skin, not skip or tug.

Boy Smells Votive Trio (Was $68) $44 at Nordstrom Why buy one candle when you can have three? This set of three candles from Boy Smells includes warm scents to suit any fragrance preference. Love earthy, woody scents? Light up Broken Rosary. Prefer spicy, complex notes? Then you'll love the Incensorial candle. Whatever kind of candle you love, you're bound to find a new favorite with this set.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Age-Defying Essentials (Was $99) $69 at Nordstrom If signs of aging are your primary skin concern, this Kiehl's set is going to be your new best friend. Complete with a gentle, yet strong retinal serum, a multi-corrective moisturizer, and a brightening and firming eye cream, this set includes all of your anti-aging essentials in one fell sweep.

slip Black Pure Silk Sleep Mask (Was $50) $35 at Nordstrom To get the best beauty sleep, adding a sleep mask will make a world of difference. Speaking from personal experience, sleeping with an eye mask allows me to sleep so much longer, especially in the summer when the sun rises around 6 am. Pure silk is also going to be your best bet for comfort, and this mask is on sale for 30 percent off right now.

ARMANI Beauty Acqua Di Gio Parfum (Was $160) $120 at Nordstrom Father's Day is coming up, so why not get a head start on gifts during a sale? Armani's Acqua di Gio will be a huge winner for the men in your life. Over 1,000 reviews can attest to this fragrance's delectable woody scent. It combines incense notes with aromatic bergamot and rosemary for a rugged and dynamic fragrance.

ARMANI Beauty Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick (Was $45) $32 at Nordstrom Armani's Lip Maestro lipstick may be one of the most-talked-about luxury lipsticks out there, with over 2,000 reviews just on Nordstrom. It lives up to the hype, though, with a buttery-smooth application, comfortable all-day wear, and a soft, non-sticky feel. Basically, it passes the test as one of the best liquid lipsticks with flying colors.

Boy Smells X Ganni Park Life Scented Candle (Was $52) $35 at Nordstrom Fashion girls, I found your favorite candle. It's this one from GANNI x Boy Smells. Imagine all of the scents you would smell walking through park on a fall afternoon and you would get this fragrance. Reviews say Boy Smells candles fill a room in as little as an hour, so this one will last you.

Laura Mercier Tools of the Trade Brush Set (Was $95) $71 at Nordstrom Any makeup artist will tell you that your makeup application is only as good as your brushes, so if you've been using the same brushes for years (guilty!), It's high time you invested in replacements. This set comes with five travel-friendly brushes that tackle every area of your makeup, including a fan brush, blush brush, and three brushes for your eyes.

Westman Atelier The Eye Love You Makeup Edition Set (Was $180) $90 at Nordstrom Westman Atelier is really coming through with their on-sale beauty sets. This one is all about the eyes and includes a creamy kohl eyeliner pencil, a mascara, and three different eyeshadows in neutral, shimmery shades. With this set and this set alone, you can create many eye makeup looks that range from day to night. Did I mention it's half-off?

ARMANI beauty Neo Nude True-To-Skin Natural Glow Foundation (Was $48) $34 at Nordstrom Summer will soon be on your doorstep, which means you'll probably want to switch over to a more lightweight foundation. Armani's Neo Nude foundation is about as natural as it gets with a light-coverage, hydrating formula. It gives you that "your skin-but-better" look, which is perfect for low-maintenance summer days.