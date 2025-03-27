Selena Gomez Breaks Her All-Black Billionaire Dress Code for Two Inescapable Spring 2025 Color Trends

Vibrant shades so nice, she skipped neutrals twice.

Selena Gomez wearing a red outfit in New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Selena Gomez is a neutral girlie through and through. She wears all-black outfits nearly every single day, regardless of season or venue. Sure, she'll break for another neutral every once in a while (like bridal white or chocolate brown), but when it comes to color, Gomez tends to stay firmly in her lane. This week, however, the pop star left her noir dress code behind, sporting two vivid spring 2025 color trends in a single day.

After promoting her new album, I Said I Love You First, in a range of professional separates and moody tones, Gomez stepped out in New York City on March 26 first in a shocking shade of cherry red. Dressed by stylist Erin Walsh entirely in Magda Butrym, Gomez layered a fitted turtleneck, boxy blazer, and a ruched mini skirt topped with a massive rosette. All came in the same vivid red colorway, which was also mimicked by her Manolo Blahnik pumps, Reformation purse, and bold cherry lipstick. (Courtesy of Gomez's billionaire-making label, Rare Beauty, of course.)

Selena Gomez wearing an all red outfit in New York City

Selena Gomez first wore head-to-toe red in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

After this surprising display of color, Gomez doubled down on springtime brights. Instead of reverting back to her usual little black dress or two-piece suit, the makeup mogul went for one of the most talked-about color trends of the moment: butter yellow.

For her evening events, Gomez traded out her scarlet turtleneck for white and slipped into a pair of medium-wash blue jeans. She then topped with a plush banana-colored teddy coat and anchored the look with cream-colored leather boots.

Selena Gomez wearing a butter yellow coat in new york city

She later shifted to a butter yellow color story, in a teddy coat and jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I love an all-black 'fit as much as the next person (more so, probably), but even I have to admit: Selena Gomez was born for brights.

