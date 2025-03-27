Selena Gomez Breaks Her All-Black Billionaire Dress Code for Two Inescapable Spring 2025 Color Trends
Vibrant shades so nice, she skipped neutrals twice.
Selena Gomez is a neutral girlie through and through. She wears all-black outfits nearly every single day, regardless of season or venue. Sure, she'll break for another neutral every once in a while (like bridal white or chocolate brown), but when it comes to color, Gomez tends to stay firmly in her lane. This week, however, the pop star left her noir dress code behind, sporting two vivid spring 2025 color trends in a single day.
After promoting her new album, I Said I Love You First, in a range of professional separates and moody tones, Gomez stepped out in New York City on March 26 first in a shocking shade of cherry red. Dressed by stylist Erin Walsh entirely in Magda Butrym, Gomez layered a fitted turtleneck, boxy blazer, and a ruched mini skirt topped with a massive rosette. All came in the same vivid red colorway, which was also mimicked by her Manolo Blahnik pumps, Reformation purse, and bold cherry lipstick. (Courtesy of Gomez's billionaire-making label, Rare Beauty, of course.)
After this surprising display of color, Gomez doubled down on springtime brights. Instead of reverting back to her usual little black dress or two-piece suit, the makeup mogul went for one of the most talked-about color trends of the moment: butter yellow.
For her evening events, Gomez traded out her scarlet turtleneck for white and slipped into a pair of medium-wash blue jeans. She then topped with a plush banana-colored teddy coat and anchored the look with cream-colored leather boots.
I love an all-black 'fit as much as the next person (more so, probably), but even I have to admit: Selena Gomez was born for brights.
Shop Spring's Butter Yellow and Cherry Red Color Trends
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
