Swifties, a new era is upon us. On August 13, Taylor Swift blessed the entirety of pop culture when she appeared as a guest on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. In the episode, she discussed a wide range of topics from reclaiming her masters to her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl. While I’m all for a good update from one of the biggest stars in the world, I couldn’t help but notice that her signature red lipstick was gone. Instead, she wore a gorgeous new hue that some are speculating may define her new era.

Swift sat beside her partner, sporting her signature bangs and wavy hairstyle along with cat-eyed winged liner. Her classic bold red lip color (rumored to be Pat McGrath’s Elson 4 lipstick) was gone, replaced by a muted orange shade that matched perfectly with her blush.

Swift and her camp are notorious for keeping almost every detail of her life private, including some of her most loved and used products, forcing fans to become pseudo sleuths in an effort to find out more. This is exactly why many believe the lipstick she wore for the podcast is NARS Cosmetics in Morocco. It’s a shade Swift has worn before, as confirmed by an Instagram story posted by her longtime makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, back in 2024. While no one from Swift’s team has confirmed if this is the exact shade she wore in the podcast appearance, it looks very similar.

Orange lipstick, like red, comes in a variety of shades and formulas. So, if you're looking to embrace your own showgirl era, you might want to start swatching. Thankfully, I’ve been an orange lipstick lover for years, so I feel uniquely qualified to talk about all the best ones on the market. Keep reading to discover editor-approved formulas that would be perfect for a future Life of a Showgirl tour. A girl can hope, right?