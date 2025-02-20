The other week, I caught my reflection in the mirror and found myself hyperfixing on my hair. It wasn't a bad hair day per se. My natural roots weren't grown out yet, my ends were healthy enough, and my weird little cowlicks even behaved for once. Should I get bangs? Bleach it? Chop it all off? Or, did I just need a little extra shine? The latter (and notably most low-lift solve) introduced me to the best hair glosses. But what is a hair gloss, exactly?

It sounds like a simple fix for an aesthetic crisis (bye, dull hair), but hair glosses and glazes are a triple threat in the haircare world. The in-salon treatment can boost shine, nix unwanted brassiness or warmth, and work with typical hair color to achieve your dream shade. (If you've ever changed it up and gone blonde, you're probably already familiar.) "I schedule hair glosses between my color appointments—it keeps my hair looking healthy and expensive, but also lets me go longer between bleach appointments," says Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender.

It's a handy toning tool wielded by skilled colorists everywhere, and there are even at-home iterations that bring those tinting benefits to your own shower. In short: there's real power in a hair gloss.

Here, I'm diving deep on hair glosses, their benefits, how they work, and how to work them into your routine at home with insight from celebrity stylists and colorists. Keep reading for your guide on keeping your look as glossy as possible.

What Is a Hair Gloss?

A hair gloss is an in-salon treatment that is a helpful tool to tone and add shine to pre-existing hair color. There are two main types of hair gloss: tinted gloss and clear gloss. According to Temur Hamilton, celebrity hairstylist and owner of NYC salon Temur, both are valuable tools in a colorist's kit.

"Tinted glosses can help correct or enhance vibrancy by neutralizing unwanted tones or deepening a shade, while clear glosses focus on adding shine and smoothness without affecting the hair’s color," he explains. According to LA-based celebrity hairstylist Barb Thompson, glosses can improve the styling experience, too. "I think it really allows more reflection to the hair," she says. "Some say it can feel like a deep conditioning treatment was done. Healthy hair is the biggest accessory for styling hair, in my opinion!"

Do Hair Glosses Work for All Hair Types?

In general, hair glosses are safe and beneficial for all hair types. That said, your stylist can help you choose the best gloss for your specific strands.

"The right type of gloss (color-enhancing versus clear) and its formulation may vary based on your hair needs," explains NYC- and LA-based celebrity colorist Jacob Sirianno. "Your colorist will formulate based on hair type, hair health, hair porosity, and desired outcome."

Can a Hair Gloss Fix Discoloration or Brassiness?

Hair glosses are excellent for tweaking fresh hair color at the salon or remedying any unwanted hue changes in the weeks following your appointment. Colorists often use tinted gloss in tandem with semi-permanent or permanent color to warm, cool, or neutralize base shades or highlights.

"Tinted hair glosses deposit small color-correcting pigments onto the hair shaft," explains Hamilton. "This helps counteract brassiness and unwanted tones. For example, a cool-toned gloss will neutralize brassiness in blonde or light brown hair, while a warm gloss will add dimension and richness to brunette or red hair."

Thompson adds that glosses are especially useful when working with multidimensional blondes. "For blondes, I really feel it’s the 'closer' of a highlight service," she says. "The foiling is more the placement of the look and a hair gloss really creates the tone!"

How Long Does a Hair Gloss Last?

A professional hair gloss typically lasts four to six weeks, although it varies based on your routine. "It depends on your hair and how often you color it," says Sirianno, who adds that glosses are great in-between services for minimizing maintenance and maintaining color between highlight appointments. "For those with color-treated hair, a gloss [will help] refresh the color and maintain its shine."

According to Hamilton, the amount you wash your hair can also affect the longevity of your gloss. Avoid over-cleansing your hair to make the treatment last, and when you do need to shampoo, use color-safe products.

Can Hair Gloss Damage My Hair?

Hair glosses are generally considered non-damaging when done right, which makes them especially useful as a pick-me-up between full-on color appointments. That said, it's important to keep your hair extra nourished with hydrating hair products after any in-salon color treatment.

"Hair glosses are much gentler than permanent color, but since they slightly open the hair cuticle, this treatment does involve a mild chemical process that can cause damage if not cared for properly," notes Hamilton. "While the chemical process is minimal, neglecting hydration can lead to dryness over time." To keep your hair healthy and shiny, he recommends using a deep conditioner or nourishing treatment upon first wash after your gloss.

Can I Gloss My Hair At Home?

At-home hair glosses can boost shine and lightly tone the hair, but they don't provide the same impact or longevity as pro-grade glosses.

"Professional glosses are typically applied in salons and are more customized, allowing your stylist to mix tones and formulas based on your hair color and needs," says Sirianno. "They are more long-lasting and can offer more precise results. At-home glosses are generally less intense and may only last for a few washes, but they can still provide shine and color enhancement."

When trying a tinted gloss at home for the first time, Sirianno suggests testing a small section of the hair to see its effect before applying it all over. Thompson recommends this clear gloss from Oribe, and Sirianno loves include dpHue's multi-shade Glossy Glaze.

Why Trust Marie Claire

Marie Claire is an expert in hair care, having covered topics ranging from on-trend highlights to the best conditioning treatments to curl routines.

Taylore Glynn, specifically, is a beauty freelancer and former Marie Claire editor with nearly a decade of experience in the space. She's received dozens of tinted and clear hair glosses at salons over the years, and has tested multiple at-home hair glosses. She also spoke with three professional hair stylists and colorists to find out the benefits of hair glosses, how they work, and how you can use them at home for this particular story.

Meet the Experts

Barb Thompson Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hair Stylist Barb Thompson, originally from the Bay Area, California, is a renowned celebrity stylist based in Silver Lake, Los Angeles. She founded and operated her Northern California salon, The Pine, and has worked with high-profile clients such as Olivia Wilde, Mandy Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Abby Elliott. She has been a working stylist for nearly 20 years and her approach to hair is very organic, soft, and lived in. Her work has been featured in Vogue and InStyle, establishing her as a prominent figure in the hairstyling industry.

Temur Hamilton Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hair Colorist and Stylist With a passion for hairstyling, Temur, owner of TEMUR Salon, carved out a space in the highly competitive world of beauty, devoting the last 14 years to perfecting his craft. He's worked closely with legendary stylist Sally Hershberger, refining his skills under her expert guidance and has collaborated with some of New York’s leading hair colorists to expand his expertise and artistry.