When it comes to the best liquid blushes, I have a lot of opinions. Allow me to set the scene for you: A beauty writer (me), standing in front of her makeup organizer, glaring down at an open drawer with 76 kinds of blushes glaring up at her. I own almost 100 blushes in different forms, including: 25 powder blushes, 4 blush palettes, 36 liquid blushes, and 11 cream blushes, all in varying colors and gradients. It was then that I realized I may have a slight blush obsession, and also that I really need to upgrade my makeup organizer. With that scene being set, let’s shift focus to the reason you’re here: Of all the blushes that have been tested and explored by myself and other beauty editors, which ones are truly the best?

What's the difference between liquid blush and cream blush?

For 2022, liquid blush and cream blush are in high demand to keep up with the rise of natural beauty and skincare-first makeup that highlights glowy, dewy skin. My opinion: Liquid blush is superior to cream blush for those of us who want a more pigmented buildable look that won’t interfere with your dewy base.

The Social Media Craze Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20.00 at sephora.com If it were possible to get an Oscar for creating a blush, Selena Gomez and her development team would win it. A quick search on literally any social media site will result in thousands of reviews singing this praises of this blush, and for good reason. The formula packs a punch and blends subtly without losing pigment, working wonders for all complexions and tones.

This Drugstore Favorite Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Blush $9.99 at ulta.com Milani has been a staple in beauty routines since the brand’s inception in 2001. They’re always one to keep up with the trends while creating affordable products that stand on their own. Don’t believe me, try it for yourself—pick up a few shades, actually, you’ll thank me later.

Magic In A Bottle Youthforia BYO Blush $36.00 at amazon.com Magic. That’s what this blush is. Apply a small amount to cheeks and watch as the green liquid adheres to skin’s pH to turn into a customized flattering pink shade. If you’re struggling to pull a look together, subtle pink cheeks via this personalized blush is always a good choice.

The Editor Favorite Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush $24.00 at sephora.com This is the luxury car of liquid blushes. From the color variety to the large doe-foot applicator, Saie really outdid themselves with this pigment and formulation. A little goes a long way—directly apply a little blush onto the apples of the cheeks and use your finger to gently blot it along your cheekbones.

This Gel Formula Fave Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen $22.00 at sephora.com As a good rule of thumb, swatch any product you’re about to try on your hand to test the pigment, especially if you’re on the last step of your makeup look. I say this because the Freck Beauty Cheekslime is that girl when it comes to saturated pigment. One drop of this gel-like formula and you’re set for both cheeks, lightly blot out the shade and watch as it thins to evenly cover without patches.

This Multi-Use Choice Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush Blush, Eyeshadow and Lip Color $20.00 at sephora.com The Swiss army knife of makeup brands: Danessa Myricks Beauty. Every product from this cosmetic line is known for its versatile use and that doesn’t stop with this blush, eyeshadow, and lip color trio. Go ahead, match your lips, eyes, and cheeks with this all-in-one product—you know you want to.

The Serum Formula Natasha Denona Puff Paint Liquid Blush $22.00 at sephora.com Available in three shades, this liquid-serum formula is ideal for those wanting a natural finish that enhances natural beauty while pairing with skin's undertones. Or maybe you want your cheeks to be the star of the show? Don't worry—the formula is buildable without patchiness.

The Pigmented Serum Em Cosmetics Pink Nectar Color Drops Serum Blush $25.00 at emcosmetics.com Michelle Phan’s cosmetic brand Em Cosmetics boasts innovative packaging that makes beauty more convenient. Case in point: The brand’s serum blush is applied via dropper. The concentrated formula is another example of little product for maximum payoff. Purple blush might seem scary, but if you have yellow undertones or darker skin tones, this shade is made for you.

The Skincare Beauty Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drops $36.00 at sephora.com The best of both worlds: The skincare base that we love and expect from Drunk Elephant, paired with the subtle addition of pigment. The result: Glow drops that you’ll want to cover your entire body in. Not saying that I have done this, but if I did, their Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser does the removal job right.

This Luxury Favorite Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Line Liquid Blush $36.00 at sephora.com If you’re looking for a truly light formula that doesn’t make you fear looking like a clown, this water-based formula from Armani Beauty is here for you. Sheer colors heighten the natural skin base and work best on clean skin. The ultimate “no-makeup-makeup” blush.

This OG Benefit Cosmetics Lip & Cheek Stain and Tint $30.00 at sephora.com This lip and cheek stain is one of the OG’s in liquid blush formulas, according to me. I remember getting this cheek tint in an Ipsy subscription in the late 2010s—yes, I’m aging myself here slightly—and it’s become an easy staple ever since. The thin tint is ideal for natural flushed looks, and a good pair for a lip/cheek matching moment.

This One for On-the-Go The Crème Shop Très Cheek Cushion Blush $11.99 at target.com Korean beauty products always have such user-friendly formulas and packaging. I’m also just really obsessed with cushion blushes. Enter this one from The Crème Shop: The purposeful packaging makes it easy to apply on the go without fear of interfering with base makeup.

This Plumping One MILK MAKEUP Bionic Liquid Blush $22.00 at sephora.com Milk Makeup is known for its skincare-focused beauty products that infuse skin-loving ingredients into cosmetics. These bright bionic blushes feature snow mushroom, reishi mushroom, and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate skin while providing a buildable hue.

This Clean Choice ILIA Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment $32.00 at sephora.com A common theme with liquid blushes is the beauty of not needing to use a lot to give yourself the flushed look of your dreams. Avoid layering this product with excessive powder, since this blush really shines when at its dewiest.

This Buildable Favorite Glossier Cloud Paint $21.99 at Amazon $24.05 at Amazon $24.89 at Amazon Gorgeous, gorgeous girl, love and wear the hell out Glossier’s Cloud Paint. When you’re on your way out the door but you don’t want to look flat, add definition with a quick blush moment. Sheer enough for light applications, but allows for buildable coverage for more intense looks.

This Lip & Cheek Duo Flower Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops $10.29 at ulta.com A gel formulation means bold pigmentation, so if you’re looking for something subtle, aim for the lighter shades in this blush. Drew Barrymore’s cosmetic line Flower Beauty is made for people to have fun and play around with, so don’t stop at using this blush for cheeks—apply it to lips as well.