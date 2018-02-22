Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant with Her First Child

Rachel McAdams is reportedly pregnant expecting her first child. Though the actress, 39, has yet to confirm the news herself, E! has confirmed the news with multiple sources.

McAdams keeps her private life *very* private so no word on who the possible father could be, though she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016. The pair were also recently spotted in Atlanta by a source who claims McAdams looks "about seven months pregnant."

The most recent event photo of McAdams at the Toronto Film Festival September 2017. Getty Images

The pregnancy has been a long time coming for the star, who told Marie Claire in 2015 that she'd like to have kids someday. Congrats to the mom-to-be!