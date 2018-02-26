Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly "Relying on Her Friends" After Justin Theroux Breakup

It's been almost two weeks since Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux publicly announced their split after two years of marriage. While fans are busy hoping the actress and newly single-ish ex Brad Pitt will get back together, Aniston is reportedly "leaning on her friends for support" as they "take care of her,” according to a source from People.

"She has a huge group of girlfriends who make sure she isn’t alone,” the source says. “Jen truly has the best friends. They are real friends that she has had for many years. They always support each other.” Her close friends reportedly knew about the breakup weeks before the couple announced it in a statement via the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Theroux broke his social media silence today with a post of himself playing with puppies. (The only real breakup cure here, let's be honest.) Aniston and Theroux started dating in 2011 and married in a surprise ceremony August 2015.