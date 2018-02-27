Serena Williams' Husband Just Beat Out All Other Husbands by Taking Over 4 Billboards with Sweet Messages for His Wife

Serena Williams' husband has a BIG surprise for her. The tennis legend will return to the court next month for tournament play, and on her way through Palm Springs to Indian Wells for the Indian Wells Open, she'll see the adorable message her husband Alexis Ohanian left for her on four different billboards. (Cue the awwwww.)



Twitter/Ashley Weatherford

The message: "Greatest momma of all time."

Williams welcomed their daughter on September 13, 2017, after a fighting through a traumatic birth experience. It was unclear when Williams would return to the court after she pulled out of the Australian Open in January.

But she's back! File this gesture under: Husband of the Year.