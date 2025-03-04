Meghan Markle and Serena Williams Power Lunch in Monochromatic Rich-Mom Outfits
The longtime besties linked up for a celebratory meal in color-coordinated outfits.
Meghan Markle and Serena Williams held a Rich Mom Summit over an Italian power lunch in Montecito ahead of the the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show premiere. After dropping by the Sussex family home for a quick auntie playdate with Princess Lilibet, the tennis champion and her royal bestie headed over to Tre Lune Ristorante to indulge in a celebratory meal of risotto and Caesar salad.
On Mar. 1, the dynamic duo pulled up to the eatery in outfits that spoke to the arc of their fifteen-year friendship. That's right—Williams and Markle's bond predates Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry, having met at the 2010 Super Bowl and later competed in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl together the same year. In other words, these women know each other incredibly well. Which is probably how they managed to seamlessly coordinate in trending colors and patterns without even trying.
Markle tapped into fashion's workwear hyper-fixation with a pinstripe matching set comprised of an oversize button-down shirt and elastic pull-on trousers. With wide-set ivory stripes and menswear-inspired details, her navy blue co-ords were a dead ringer for La Ligne's Lee Shirt and Lee Pants.
Evidently, Markle and Jennifer Lawrence shared an affinity for this elevated basics brand. Whereas Lawrence would have likely accessorized this look with flats and a bag from The Row, however, the As Ever founder opted for sandals and Loro Piana's Loom bag—the Birkin of the quiet luxury brand's purse lineup. The smooth black calfskin iteration she's wearing here is currently out of stock, but luckily, the grained leather version is still available.
Serena Williams, meanwhile, slipped into a long-sleeved sweater dress that tapped into the wine-red color trend also beloved by Princess Kate, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber. Her cozy-chic merlot knit with ribbed cuffs paired beautifully with the Olympian's honey blonde highlights and ruby pinky ring.
Frankly, I'd follow either of these women into battle if they asked. Instead, I'll just settle for following their lead on 2025 fashion trends. Whereas Markle seems to be getting a jumpstart on the Severance-coded stylings that made a splash during fashion month, Williams is renewing burgundy color trend for another season. Noted!
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
