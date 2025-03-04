Meghan Markle and Serena Williams held a Rich Mom Summit over an Italian power lunch in Montecito ahead of the the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show premiere. After dropping by the Sussex family home for a quick auntie playdate with Princess Lilibet, the tennis champion and her royal bestie headed over to Tre Lune Ristorante to indulge in a celebratory meal of risotto and Caesar salad.

On Mar. 1, the dynamic duo pulled up to the eatery in outfits that spoke to the arc of their fifteen-year friendship. That's right—Williams and Markle's bond predates Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry, having met at the 2010 Super Bowl and later competed in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl together the same year. In other words, these women know each other incredibly well. Which is probably how they managed to seamlessly coordinate in trending colors and patterns without even trying.

Markle tapped into fashion's workwear hyper-fixation with a pinstripe matching set comprised of an oversize button-down shirt and elastic pull-on trousers. With wide-set ivory stripes and menswear-inspired details, her navy blue co-ords were a dead ringer for La Ligne's Lee Shirt and Lee Pants.

Evidently, Markle and Jennifer Lawrence shared an affinity for this elevated basics brand. Whereas Lawrence would have likely accessorized this look with flats and a bag from The Row, however, the As Ever founder opted for sandals and Loro Piana's Loom bag—the Birkin of the quiet luxury brand's purse lineup. The smooth black calfskin iteration she's wearing here is currently out of stock, but luckily, the grained leather version is still available.

Meghan Markle wears a navy blue pinstripe matching set to power lunch with Serena Williams. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Serena Williams, meanwhile, slipped into a long-sleeved sweater dress that tapped into the wine-red color trend also beloved by Princess Kate, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber. Her cozy-chic merlot knit with ribbed cuffs paired beautifully with the Olympian's honey blonde highlights and ruby pinky ring.

Serena Williams dons a long-sleeved burgundy sweater dress to meet Meghan Markle for Italian food in Montecito. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Frankly, I'd follow either of these women into battle if they asked. Instead, I'll just settle for following their lead on 2025 fashion trends. Whereas Markle seems to be getting a jumpstart on the Severance-coded stylings that made a splash during fashion month, Williams is renewing burgundy color trend for another season. Noted!