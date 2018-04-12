Brad Pitt Is Reportedly "Much Happier" After Splitting from Angelina Jolie

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016, the world wept (or at least the world of celebrity romance-lovers). Did true love even exist anymore, the internet collectively asked? Maybe, maybe not—but Brad Pitt is apparently happier now either way.

According to People, sources close to the 54-year-old actor say he's much happier and "more like the old happy and charming Brad" now that the dust has settled from his split with Jolie.

"Separating was very sad and shocking to him, but he started taking care of himself again," the source said. "He seems much, much happier."



Pitt has recently been linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman. "Brad’s absolutely smitten by her," a source told Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts."

Neither Pitt nor Oxman has confirmed a romance and there have been mixed reports as to the nature of their relationship from Pitt sources. People's source indicates that Pitt is dating again, but that he hasn't found a new The One yet.

"It took him a long time to date, but he is now," the source said. "There hasn’t been any talk about a special someone, though."

