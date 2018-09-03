Becoming the Duchess of Sussex definitely has its benefits, but you thought the handsome Prince husband was the best part? Just wait until you hear what it’s like to fly, Duchess style. Last week, Meghan Markle set off on a top secret, solo trip to Toronto, to spend three days hanging out and catching up with best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney—and her flight sounds dreamy.

It was reported that Meghan somehow remained completely unnoticed as she headed to Canada alone (her first trip without Prince Harry since the royal wedding), taking a lowkey, commercial flight out with Air Canada two weeks ago. She didn’t skip entirely on the bonus royal luxuries though, as onlookers have since revealed that the Duchess enjoyed some well-earned chill out time involving bubbles and a rom-com, during her time onboard the plane.

An insider told Royal Central (via The Express) that Meghan opted for a chic and understated travel outfit for her eight-hour flight, arriving to board dressed in a black sweater, black skinny jeans, flat shoes, and the all-important disguise of a baseball cap. She reportedly settled in with a glass of champagne and a romantic drama movie choice for her journey, choosing to watch Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton in Book Club, so *adds to must watch list immediately*.

The source had nothing but praise for the undercover Duchess (honestly, I would watch that Netflix Original), as they revealed: “Meghan was lovely. She had two secret service guys with her, but it was all very low key. Meghan had one glass of champagne before settling down to watch Book Club. She seemed very relaxed and sipped on peppermint tea during the journey.”

Meghan would have been left well alone for the duration of the long haul flight, as Kensington Palace reportedly sent a letter to Air Canada staff beforehand, requesting no pictures or approaches from the public during Meghan’s travels. After touching down in Toronto, she and BFF Jessica enjoyed a few days catching up, cooking together and playing with Jessica’s kids.

Any upcoming flights you have booked, just remember that it’s an understated dress code and Jane Fonda movie necessary for maximum Duchess aesthetic.