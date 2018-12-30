Scrabble heals all wounds, apparently.

For months now, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (and Prince William and Prince Harry, for that matter) have been slammed with rumors of a "feud." Never mind that both women and even the press team at Buckingham Palace have all gone out of their way to make it clear that the relationship is just fine. Rumors, aren't they just great?

But now, it's looking like maybe—just maybe—the Kate/Meghan feud rumors will subside in 2019, all thanks to a game of Scrabble. The Duchesses reportedly played the game on Christmas and bonded, healing a rift that The Sun's unnamed royal source directly compared opposing countries during World War I:

"If German and British troops could put their differences to one side to play football during World War One, the feeling was Kate and Meghan could follow suit for Scrabble. After watching the Queen’s speech, the board games were brought out and both women got stuck in."

Other details the Sun source shared about the magical, feud-ending game of Scrabble included that alcohol was involved (for the people who weren't growing new humans in their uteruses, of course):

"Pregnant Meghan wasn’t drinking but Kate had a glass of wine or two, and everyone was in great spirits."

And that Meghan and Kate were "chuckling" during the game, which, as we all know is the opposite of feuding. Right?

"They were chuckling along together. You wouldn’t know there was any tension between the two. It was a wonderful day and night."

Here's hoping the "Meghan and Kate are friends again" story kills the "Meghan and Kate are feuding" stories for 2019.