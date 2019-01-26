Having the bright beam of sunshine that is Meghan Markle in your life would be reason enough to be friends with the Duchess of Sussex, but getting the chance to crash at Kensington Palace if you ever visit London wouldn't not be a perk.

Last week, Meghan (who is six months pregnant and busier than any of the rest of us mortals) took the time to play hostess to her close friend, makeup artist Daniel Martin, when he was in London. Martin rose to major prominence in the beauty world last year when he was revealed as the mastermind behind Meghan’s beautiful wedding day makeup look.

Like many (okay, most) of the people in Meghan's inner circle, Martin has been a part of her life since way before her ascension to royalty. In fact, he's been a close friend of Meghan's since she was slumming it at the star of a hit TV show.

Martin made his travel plans very clear to anyone with a passing knowledge of his Meghan connection when he posted a picture to his Instagram Story with the telling caption: "Weekend in London with my M" along with a red heart emoji. Later in the weekend, he shared a snap of the world's most perfect avocado toast, which Meghan apparently made with her own two royal hands:

"Back to our Tig days…” he wrote in the caption, referencing Meghan's now-defunct, but forever amazing lifestyle blog, The Tig. "Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

It looks like Meghan is playing hostess once again this weekend. According to Hello Magazine, Meghan's BFF/personal stylist extraordinaire, Jessica Mulroney, touched down in London this week and posted proof in the form of an Instagram Story taken at Park Chinois, a high-end Chinese restaurant in Mayfair in London's ultra-posh West End.

Instagram

Of course, Jessica has since been posting from Switzerland, so how much time she spent with Meghan/at Kensington Palace is hard to say.