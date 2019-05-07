image
Meghan Markle Reportedly Decided Not to Give Birth at Frogmore Cottage After All

It was thought that the Duchess wanted a home birth.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • Following the birth of her first child last weekend, it’s been reported that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth in hospital, rather than the home birth that she was thought to have planned.
  • Mail Online royal reporter Rebecca English claimed that Meghan was taken to a London hospital for the birth.
  • It’s thought that the change of plan was so top secret that even senior royals were not initially informed of the decision.

    Aside from Lady Gaga’s four red carpet outfits and Kris Jenner in a blonde wig at the Met Gala, the real highlight of this week came when the palace confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had welcomed their first child into the world. The royal baby was born in the early morning on May 6—a healthy baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz—with Harry giving a glowing, proud announcement to camera soon afterwards.

    It was widely believed that new mom Meghan had chosen a very private home birth for her first child, which would see her remain at the couple’s home in Frogmore Cottage with only a small team and her mom, Doria Ragland, and Harry on hand for the birth.

    image
    Getty Images

    But, following the happy arrival Baby Sussex, it’s been revealed by royal reporters that the Duchess allegedly ended up being taken to hospital for the birth after all. The Daily Mail states that Meghan was actually taken to an unnamed London hospital by Harry and their security team, in a move so secretive that even the senior royals weren’t informed until later that day.

    Mail Online's Rebecca English reports that the hospital is “most likely the Portland.” where Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were both delivered. Sources say that the Duchess “remained there overnight before her baby was born at 5.26am on Monday” and that it was “confirmed to the Mail that a hospital delivery had taken place.”

    image
    Getty Images

    All information regarding the birth itself (and the actual name of Baby Sussex!) still remain officially private, and the palace is yet to comment on any of the finer details, but it’s expected that Harry and Meghan will share a photocall with their adorable new arrival on Wednesday 8.

    Royal commentator Omid Scobie noted that, until then, mom and dad “are quietly enjoying private time at Frogmore Cottage with their new son…their first night as a family of three was peaceful and emotional.”

    Awh, it’s enough to leave you feeling all the warm and fuzzies.

    image
    Princess Diana Honored in Royal Baby Announcement
