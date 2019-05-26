Prince Harry's BFF, Polo Star Nacho Figueras, Just Posted the Sweetest Tribute to Their Friendship

If you think you know everything about Prince Harry, think again.

The Duke of Sussex's good friend, polo star Nacho Figueras, posted a touching tribute to the royal on Instagram after their joint appearance at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Rome this week.

Nacho says Harry is "compassionate," "generous," and "truly inspiring."

You think you know Prince Harry, but there's so much more to the popular royal than even his biggest fans know.



At least, that's what Harry's close, personal friend, polo star Nacho Figueras, says.

Nacho, who hung out with Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Rome this week, posted a touching tribute to his longtime friend on Instagram.

Of Harry and their enduring friendship, Nacho wrote:

The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins.

See Nacho's full post:

