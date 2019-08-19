image
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Have Reportedly Broken Up

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails
Kevin Tachman/MG19Getty Images

Notoriously private couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly broken up, according to E! News. A source told E! the couple haven't been together since May.

Foxx was recently spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside of a nightclub in West Hollywood. Holmes and Foxx have been together since 2013, though they never officially confirmed their relationship. (You can see a full timeline of their relationship here.)

image
Getty Images

In June, Foxx reportedly said things were "going swimmingly" and the couple were making long distance work, though that's clearly not the case anymore. They have frequently shut down engagement rumors over the years, and will now go their separate ways.

