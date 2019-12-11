Vogue 2001
This Meghan Markle High School Photo Is Such a '90s Throwback

The choker! The updo! I love it.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The DPA Gift Lounge - Day Two
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images
  • In a recent throwback photo that is making the rounds of Instagram, teenage Meghan Markle poses with her high school boyfriend, Luis Segura.
    • It's an incredible and rare look at the Duchess before she was a duchess, skinny eyebrows, choker, '90s updo and all.
      • Meghan's written about her "brutal" younger years before, but none of that is on display here—she looks amazing and so happy.

        Having to show your significant other photos of yourself as a teenager has to rank right up there with losing your wallet and getting your socks wet mid-commute. It's usually one of those terrible rites of passage, as a relative gleefully brings out an enormous scrapbook while your heart sinks. But unlike us mere mortals, Meghan Markle's old high school photos only prove that she has always looked exactly as gorgeous as she does today. Don't believe me? I 100 percent have proof for you.

        An old photo posted by Instagram user velvetcoke is making the rounds online, and it's an amazing throwback look at teen Meghan. The caption reads, "16 year old Meghan Markle posing with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997." It's definitely a real photo—the Daily Mail included it in a Meghan-through-the-years photo gallery in 2018—and it is magical. Look at the adorable grins! Meghan's prom night-worthy pose, with arm cocked jauntily. The ever-so-'90s hair, with the updo and strategic pieces left down. The skinny brows. The choker. The derpy grin on Luis!

        This was long before Meghan ever had any kind of significant acting role (a cameo in General Hospital, 2002, although she was technically an extra on Married...With Children in 1995, according to IMDb), so her impressive acting career, courtship with Prince Harry, and duchess status were decades away. Her grin tells me that she always knew she was destined for greatness, though.

        Here's the pic for your viewing pleasure:

        Just drink it in.

