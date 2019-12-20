image
Prince Harry Dressed Up as Santa Claus for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Charity

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Sussex Gives Birth To A Boy
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Earlier this month, children at a Christmas party for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers were treated to a special video message from Prince Harry himself.
      • The sweet, deeply personal video might make you tear up.

        Prince Harry took time out during his official holiday vacation from royal duties this year to send a special message for the children and families of fallen soldiers.

        The Duke of Sussex dressed up as Santa Claus—complete with a red suit and white beard—to record a video message of the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers. The message was played for children who attended the charity's Christmas party on a boat on the Thames River in London earlier this month.

        In the sweet message (that, full disclosure, might make you tear up), Harry said:

        "Ho, ho, ho, hi guys! I hope you're having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.
        I also want you to look around and realize that you're a part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there's support there for you every single day, should you need it.
        Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're going to have an amazing Christmas as well."

        Watch Harry deliver the deeply touching, incredibly personal message below:

