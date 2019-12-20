Earlier this month, children at a Christmas party for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers were treated to a special video message from Prince Harry himself.

The Duke of Sussex dressed as Santa Claus to record the video, in which he shared with the children, who are family members of fallen soldiers, his own experiences losing a parent at a young age.

The Duke of Sussex dressed up as Santa Claus—complete with a red suit and white beard—to record a video message of the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers. The message was played for children who attended the charity's Christmas party on a boat on the Thames River in London earlier this month.

In the sweet message (that, full disclosure, might make you tear up), Harry said:

"Ho, ho, ho, hi guys! I hope you're having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.

I also want you to look around and realize that you're a part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there's support there for you every single day, should you need it.

Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're going to have an amazing Christmas as well."

Watch Harry deliver the deeply touching, incredibly personal message below:

HRH The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry... I mean... Santa Claus sent a lovely Christmas video for @CorporalScotty ❄️🎄



©Kensington Palace/ Scotty’s Little Soldiers pic.twitter.com/RJHUxwjP89 — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 20, 2019

