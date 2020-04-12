Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale for 40% Off Right Now at Nordstrom

Last fall, during a visit to the Luminary Bakery in London, Meghan Markle wore a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

The shoes are currently on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom, as part of the store's spring sale.

Meghan wore the sneakers with a pair of skinny jeans and a striped, button down shirt.

Anything Meghan Markle wears instantly becomes a coveted piece of fashion. Unfortunately for most of us, a lot of the things Meghan wears are, well, pretty unattainable to put it mildly.

So, when Meghan wears something that we normals can actually afford, we take note. And when Meghan wears something we normals can afford and that thing goes on sale, thus becoming even more affordable, we send a mental praise hands emoji to the fashion gods.

Right now, one of Meghan's go-to pairs of casual shoes—the always comfy, very versatile Adidas Stan Smith sneakers—are on sale for a whopping 40 percent off as part of the massive Nordstrom spring sale.

Meghan was spotted wearing a pair of these Adidas sneakers last fall, during her visit to the London-based Luminary Bakery. The royal wore the classic sneakers with a pair of skinny jeans and a striped, button down shirt for a casual (but still put together) look.

The shoes, which normally retail for $80-$90 are available in several colors for as little as $48.

