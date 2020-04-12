Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale for 40% Off Right Now at Nordstrom

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Last fall, during a visit to the Luminary Bakery in London, Meghan Markle wore a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
    • The shoes are currently on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom, as part of the store's spring sale.
      • Meghan wore the sneakers with a pair of skinny jeans and a striped, button down shirt.

        Anything Meghan Markle wears instantly becomes a coveted piece of fashion. Unfortunately for most of us, a lot of the things Meghan wears are, well, pretty unattainable to put it mildly.

        So, when Meghan wears something that we normals can actually afford, we take note. And when Meghan wears something we normals can afford and that thing goes on sale, thus becoming even more affordable, we send a mental praise hands emoji to the fashion gods.

        Right now, one of Meghan's go-to pairs of casual shoes—the always comfy, very versatile Adidas Stan Smith sneakers—are on sale for a whopping 40 percent off as part of the massive Nordstrom spring sale.

        Meghan was spotted wearing a pair of these Adidas sneakers last fall, during her visit to the London-based Luminary Bakery. The royal wore the classic sneakers with a pair of skinny jeans and a striped, button down shirt for a casual (but still put together) look.

        

        Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal

        

        The shoes, which normally retail for $80-$90 are available in several colors for as little as $48.

