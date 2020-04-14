It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are committing to their stance of keeping their 11-month old son, Archie, out of public life. The couple recently turned down a request from the New South Wales government to name an Australian plane that was used in the bushfire crisis after their son. According to Australia's Sunday Telegraph, Meghan and Harry expressed many thanks for the "kind offer" but explained their son had "not yet entered public life."

The decision to propose naming a plane after Archie was probably in light of the fact that Markle announced her pregnancy with her son when the couple toured Australia back in 2018. But it's true that a 11-month old baby probably doesn't need too many commitments besides playdates and nap time.

The only thing Archie does have his name tied to is "Archewell," the new nonprofit set up by his parents. The charity is set to offer a range of activities including: " emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire, and even...a wellbeing website," they confirmed. "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'...Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

It's not clear when they plan to launch their newest philanthropic adventure, but it definitely looks like they have their work cut out for them. Before they were even able to get the website up, some Internet pranksters redirected those who typed in www.archewellfoundation.com to a YouTube video of Kanye West's 2005 hit "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx.

Thankfully, the website is now inactive. In the meantiem, the family is enjoying their new life in L.A. in peace.

