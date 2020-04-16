Prince Harry held a video call over the weekend with families and healthcare professionals looking after seriously ill children in the U.K., in his role as patron of British charity WellChild.

He opened up about self-isolating with Meghan Markle and baby Archie, saying, "You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics."

"It's all about morale," Harry said. "If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, 'Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?'"

"There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time—so much family time—that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'" Harry said. "You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it."

"It’s all about morale," Harry shared. "If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, 'Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?' Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of the sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things."

The Duke of Sussex also applauded the "super-parents" on the video call. "The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible," he said. "You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days—I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys."

"Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!" he added.

