Prince Harry's First Post-Royal Project Focuses on Mental Wellbeing in the Military

By Emily Dixon
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Prince Harry has announced his first major project since he officially stepped down as a senior royal on March 31.
  • The HeadFIT platform will provide online self-help tools for military personnel, enabling them to "take a proactive approach to their own mental wellbeing."
  • "This is about being the best you can be," Harry said in a statement.

    Prince Harry's long made mental health a central facet of his public platform, while his pride in his military service is well known. So his latest project—the first he's announced since stepping down as a senior royal—comes as little surprise. On Monday, April 27, Harry launched HeadFIT, an online platform that will offer military personnel 24/7 access to self-help tools in order to manage their wellbeing.

    While the platform was designed with the military in mind, anyone can access the online tools, according to a press release from the British Ministry of Defence; they include breathing techniques, posture tips, and relaxation exercises. In a statement, Harry said, "I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science."

    "This is about optimisation of self. This is about being the best you can be," Harry continued. "This is about gaining an advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation. This is about building resilience that will match that of most world class athletes and prepare you for every day stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance."

    HeadFIT has been in the works since October 2017, before Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit. Harry took the lead on the project, which was developed by the Royal Foundation's Heads Together campaign, Kings College London, and the MoD, with advice from psychologist Dr. Vanessa Moulton.

    Princes William and Harry founded the Royal Foundation in 2009, as the Guardian reports, with Kate Middleton joining in 2011 and Meghan Markle in 2018. Meghan and Harry left the foundation to start their own charity initiative in June 2019, though Harry's work on HeadFIT evidently continued.

    "Everyone who has worked on [HeadFIT], to create what we have today, should be incredibly proud and excited for the impact it will have," Harry said.

