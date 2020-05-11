Prince Harry recorded a video message for OnSide, a charity that provides youth centers for young people in underprivileged areas.

He spoke about the extra challenges young people are facing during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "This too shall pass."

"Hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving," he told those supported by OnSide.

It's been a bumper week for Prince Harry aficionados: After sharing a surprise video message about the Invictus Games on Instagram Saturday, he appeared in a second video the following day, to launch a live stream of last year's OnSide Youth Zones Awards.

OnSide is a British charity that provides social centers, or "Youth Zones," for young people living in underprivileged areas. Harry's a longterm supporter of the charity, and appeared at the OnSide Awards on November 17 last year. There, he met with young Youth Zone users, and presented the "OnSide Health and Wellbeing Award."

In his video message, Harry recalled hearing "stories of strength, of determination, of resilience, but ultimately of courage" at last year's awards. "Hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving," he said.

Read Harry's full message below:

Just a few months ago we were all together in London at the OnSide Youth Zone Awards and wow, what a night that was.

I remember meeting so many incredible people and hearing your stories, stories of strength, of determination, of resilience, but ultimately of courage. And as I said to all of you that night and I’ll repeat it again - hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving.

These stories and these challenges, these daily challenges that you guys are coming up against are unbelievable, and so many people will never understand. But you guys have the strength to pull through, and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family to help you through that process.

I can only imagine the last six weeks has made it even more challenging. This too shall pass, and before you know it, you will be back together again. Probably in a Youth Zone, you know, running around having the best time ever.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here