Prince Charles Has Been "Supporting Harry and Meghan During Their Time of Grief" After Miscarriage

"There is a great sadness around the royal family."

By Mehera Bonner
prince charles, prince harry, meghan markle
Getty Images
    • The royals, who were told about the miscarriage by Prince Harry, reportedly feel "great sadness" for the Duke and Duchess.

      Yesterday, Meghan Markle published a powerful op-ed in The New York Times about suffering a miscarriage over the summer. In the essay, the Duchess of Sussex wrote about how important it is to check in on each other and ask the simple question "are you OK," stressing the importance of shared grief as a means of healing.

      "We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us," Meghan wrote. "In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing."

      When it comes to sharing their news with the royals, The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry discussed their miscarriage with his family, and they were also aware of Meghan's New York Times op-ed ahead of publication. More significantly, the royals have reportedly been supporting Harry and Meghan through this heart-breaking experience:

      “[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief,” a source tells Us Weekly. “There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”

      According to The Daily Beast, the Queen's office said they wouldn't be making a public comment, calling Meghan and Harry's experience “deeply personal,” while Charles' said the same.

      Read the Duchess' full essay here.

