Princess Eugenie shared a photo with now-husband Jack Brooksbank on Instagram, a rare candid post from the royal.

Eugenie shared a snap taken on the day the couple announced their engagement back in January 2018.

"This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement," she captioned the post.

Mom-to-be Princess Eugenie shared a rare personal photo on Instagram last week, marking three years since she and now-husband Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement back in January 2018. The candid photo, in which Eugenie presses her nose against her then-fiancé's cheek as both beam, was apparently taken on the same day as the couple's engagement interview and photoshoot (as pictured above). "This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement... xx #flashbackfriday," Eugenie captioned the post.

Eugenie and Brooksbank are soon to become parents for the first time: In September, Eugenie shared a photo of a pair of fluffy teddy bear baby shoes on Instagram, as well as a snap of the couple, adding the caption, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...." According to Hello!, the new arrival—the Queen's ninth great-grandchild—is due in mid-February.

Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, recently spoke to Us Weekly about the impending arrival of her first grandchild, revealing she expects her daughter will be a "great" parent. "Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers," the Duchess of York told the magazine.

"She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother," the royal continued. "She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice."

