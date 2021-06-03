Today's Top Stories
Will Archie and His Sister Make Their Royal Debut on Buckingham Palace's Balcony?

Harry and Meghan are rumored to plan to attend the Queen's Trooping the Colour celebrations.

meghan markle prince harry kids
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Next year will mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th year in her role as monarch, and to celebrate, the British royal family is planning an enormous celebration. The "Platinum Jubilee" of June 2022 will include a four-day holiday weekend, a Trooping the Colour ceremony with 1,400 soldiers, and a "Platinum Party at the Palace" broadcast live. Already, there are rumors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to attend—Prince Harry has always been close to his grandmother, and reportedly remains so even after stepping down as a senior royal—and may even bring their children, Archie (who will be three), and their infant daughter, due this summer.

If the Sussex family does come to London next summer to honor and celebrate Harry's grandmother and Archie and his sister's great-grandmother, it's possible that they'll take part in the traditional family gathering on the Buckingham Palace balcony. "Gathering" isn't quite accurate here—technically, members of the family stand on the balcony to watch a military flyover—but it's historically been a photo op during every Trooping the Colour celebration.

Here's the entire royal family, including Meghan and Harry, in their last Trooping the Colour balcony shot, which was in 2019 (they didn't gather in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic):

topshot l r britains prince william, duke of cambridge holding prince louis, prince george, princess charlotte, britains catherine, duchess of cambridge, britains camilla, duchess of cornwall, vice admiral timothy laurence, britains prince charles, prince of wales, britains princess beatrice of york, britains princess anne, princess royal,, britains queen elizabeth ii, britains princess eugenie of york, britains lady louise windsor, britains prince andrew, duke of york,, britains prince harry, duke of sussex,, britains meghan, duchess of sussex, james, viscount severn and isla phillips stand with other members of the royal family on the balcony of buckingham palace to watch a fly past of aircraft by the royal air force, in london on june 8, 2019 the ceremony of trooping the colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of king charles ii since 1748, the trooping of the colour has marked the official birthday of the british sovereign over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians take part in the event photo by daniel leal olivas afp photo by daniel leal olivasafp via getty images
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

2018:

london, england june 09 princess anne, princess royal, princess beatrice, lady louise windsor, prince andrew, duke of york, queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex, prince charles, prince of wales, prince harry, duke of sussex, catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince william, duke of cambridge, princess charlotte of cambridge, savannah phillips, prince george of cambridge and isla phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of buckingham palace during trooping the colour on june 9, 2018 in london, england the annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of king charles ii the parade marks the official birthday of the sovereign, even though the queens actual birthday is on april 21st photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

2017:

london, england june 17 l r prince edward, earl of wessex, camilla, duchess of cornwall, prince charles, prince of wales, princess eugenie of york, queen elizabeth ii, princess beatrice of york, prince philip, duke of edinburgh, prince harry, princess charlotte of cambridge, catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince george of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge look out from the balcony of buckingham palace during the trooping the colour parade on june 17, 2017 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

You get the gist: All members of the royal family, even those who are not technically senior royals (you can see Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in some of the above photos, for example), are gathered for what is at once an honoring of the military and a photo op. If Harry and Meghan do come to the U.K. for Trooping the Colour—and given Harry's great affection and respect for his grandmother, which he's made clear at every opportunity, it would be surprising if he didn't—then the whole family would likely be invited to appear on the balcony as well.

If this were to happen, it would mark Archie and his little sister's first public appearance since Archie was a newborn. Since he and his sister are growing up in California without royal titles (although they are both very much in the line of succession), they're not likely to make a public appearance until Trooping the Colour, if they do at all. Harry is expected to return to the U.K. in July 2021 for an unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, but he'll likely go alone; the trip is expected to be just weeks after Meghan is due to give birth to their daughter.

