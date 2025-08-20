Source Says Taylor Swift "Wants to Be With Travis Kelce Forever," and Claims "They're Both Genuinely Ready" for Their Next Chapter Together

Taylor Swift recently appeared on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast to promote her next album, The Life of a Showgirl. Listeners praised the chemistry between Swift and her NFL beau, and now a new report has seemingly confirmed how serious their relationship has become.

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are," a source told Us Weekly for a new profile of the romance.

Swift and Kelce's break from the spotlight following the Super Bowl only strengthened their bond. "During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common," another source told the outlet. "They feel like they've found their person."

After The Eras Tour ended, and Kelce's football season was over, the high-profile couple could finally focus on one another. "The break came at the right [moment]," one source explained to the publication. "Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis [so they could really] get to know each other."

"They feel like they've found their person." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Kelce and Swift's careers are very different, they "found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger," a source told Us Weekly. "[They] have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic, and values."

It would also seem as though Swift's commitment to her music career has allowed her to connect with Kelce in a unique way. "Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it's very similar to Taylor's mindset," a source noted.

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to an insider, Swift also makes sure Kelce knows just how much she appreciates him. "She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing," a source said.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As they look ahead to the future, Kelce and Swift are apparently "genuinely ready" for their next "chapter." A source told Us Weekly, "This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever." Another source confirmed, "They want to be married and have kids in the future."