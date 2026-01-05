Dua Lipa doesn't need a brand ambassador title to be loyal to Jacquemus. She simply bonded with founder Simon Porte Jacquemus years ago, and now supports him however she can. On January 4, that looked like the pop star modeling his Moon Boot collaboration on the streets of London.

Lipa wasted no time securing a pair from the French creative's December 2025 drop. Walking with her fiancé, Callum Turner, she paired the retro snow boots with oversize winter-wear. The Grammy winner layered a white T-shirt and taupe polo sweater beneath an ivory coat from Gucci. She left it unbuttoned, the better to reveal her Martine Rose track pants and matching Moon Boots.

Lipa's platform boots acted as her outfit's statement accessory, in lieu of a five-figure handbag. From a trio of aprés-ski styles, she chose the most wearable: $520 Striped Icon Low Boots in beige, printed with dark brown columns.

Dua Lipa made her 2026 street style debut in Moon Boots from Jacquemus. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sunday marked Lipa's first outing in Jacquemus Moon Boots, but she's no newbie to the divisive brand. She purchased her first pair in 2019, courtesy of Moon Boot's collaboration with Moncler. By 2021, a collaboration with Gcds caught her Moon Boot-loving eye. She tracked down the fur-trimmed knee-highs, which boasted Hello Kitty patches atop each upper.

Her affinity for Moon Boot partnerships continued into 2024, with a brown-and-white cow print pair by Gcds. In late Nov. 2024, Anita Hass teamed up with Moon Boot on an under-$300 cream-colored rendition that Lipa shopped by February. She's yet to secure Moon Boots from Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence collab, but it's only a matter of time.

Similar to Jacquemus x Nike, Moon Boot's reunion with the atelier was inevitable after a successful debut in winter 2024. First, the brands created the Yeti Moon Boot: "a re-edition of Moon Boot’s 1975 Faux Fur Tall boot," according to V Magazine. Faux ivory shearling decorated the knee-highs, apart from each opening's monogrammed suede tongue.

Lipa never tested the $720 Yetis, but it's not too late. The label just re-released them alongside her Striped Moon Boots.

Lipa is the first A-lister to wear Moon Boots in 2026. But with Jacquemus's reach, other street style stars could follow suit any day now. Hey, fellow Moon Boot enthusiast Sydney Sweeney. You're next.

