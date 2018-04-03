Just 21 Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Quotes About Love

Heart. Broken.
News that Step Up co-stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating after almost nine years together has hit the world hard. The couple released a joint statement to People, which they also shared on their Instagram accounts, detailing their decision to separate, saying, "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
Tatum and Dewan managed to end their relationship with such a beautiful, and respectful, statement. Here, a look back at their most romantic quotes about love, sex, their relationship, and family.
"I was broke and I couldn't pay my half of the rent when we were first together. She was basically my sugar mama for six months."—Channing on Jenna, Elle, July 2013.
"Every time we watch The Notebook, my wife looks at me while she's crying and makes me promise we're going to die together in bed. I'm like, 'Can we not talk about how we're going to die?'"—Channing on Jenna, Elle, July 2013.
"We are not sex schedulers–not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two."—Jenna on her sex life with Channing, Redbook, April 2012.
"We definitely have a very happy and healthy sex life... I've always been a very sexual person. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It's primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He's very in tune with that."—Jenna on her sex life with Channing, Cosmopolitan, December 2016.
"Jenna's very, she's obviously beautiful, but she really, really is as beautiful inside as she is out... She's a big fairy, flower child. [She's] a beautiful soul, a beautiful soul."—Channing on Jenna at the Step Up press conference in Italy, 2006.
"It's all wonderful. He's amazing, he's the sweetest man. We've been together seven years, married three. That's like 20 in Hollywood years. That's amazing!"—Jenna on Channing, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, September 2012.
"What really threw the edge for me is when I knew that making Jenna happy made me happiest of all. It wasn’t just about me anymore."—Channing on his love for Jenna, Betty Confidential, February 2010.
"I knew our connection was really powerful, but I wasn't sure what our relationship was going to be/ Then one day, Jenna just blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn't have to look for it anymore because it was me. She had no idea what I'd say or how I'd react, but that was her truth. I remember feeling this incredible rush—it was the sexiest thing she'd ever done for me. I felt strength, because in that moment, she had accepted every part of me, the good and the bad."—Channing on Jenna, Cosmopolitan, May 2017.
"She has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby."—Channing on Jenna's journey to becoming a mother, Instagram, May 2016.
"Just listen to each other—that's it. There's no magic recipe. Every two unique snowflakes that meet are going to have a different combination."—Channing on his relationship with Jenna, E!, July 2017.
"I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect!"—Jenna on her relationship with Channing, Health, February 2018.
"We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex. We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that—it might actually be a good idea."—Jenna on her sex life, Health, February 2018.
"I’m a very sensual person, same with Chan. It is just how we’re made up, and it’s a big part of how we connect. There’s a real tangible physical connection. You know when Oprah asks, ‘What do you know for sure?’ The body does not lie."—Jenna on her sex life, Health, February 2018.
"I’m as happy as I possibly can be on the planet right now. We’ve been together, and nothing’s really changed. It’s pretty much the same as I’ve felt every day since I met her—and that’s just about perfect."—Channing on being married to Jenna, People, August 2009.
"I just lay there. I just lay down, sometimes I nap. She's really athletic. We get down. Me and Jenna have a great sex life."—Channing on his sex life, Cosmopolitan Facebook Live interview, 2016.
"She keeps us all sane. Jenna puts everything in perspective for me, always... I'll find myself spinning out or angry or whatever, or even happy, and she always somehow ends up righting the ship."—Channing on Jenna's positive influence, at a screening of Foxcatcher (via People), November 2014.
"Most actors and actresses are consumed by careers and getting ahead. Channing and I are ambitious, but our relationship comes first. We take everything day by day, saying, 'OK, how can we make this work together?'"—Jenna on her marriage, Glamour, April 2013.
"The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale & magic. Your strength & grace ever evolving. You make everything around you grow. So grateful for your lessons."—Channing wishes Jenna a happy birthday, Instagram, December 2017.
"Jenna's and my thing is checking in with each other all the time, like 'On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you love me right now?' And you gotta be honest, and you've got to want an honest answer. I told a friend to do that. He asked the question and it turned into a huge fight, and I'm like, that's kind of the point. Obviously, something needed to be fixed, he needed to be aware of it, and she needed to get it off her chest."—Channing on working on a relationship, Cosmopolitan, 2013.
"Dance battles do sort of happen, to be honest. When we wake up in the morning we put on music, and while Everly's eating we dance and it just starts to get stupid."—Channing on dancing with Jenna at home, Redbook, 2014.
"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."—Jointly announcing their separation in April 2018.