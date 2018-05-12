Ranking All of Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Through the Years from Least to Most Naked

Where: At the opening Cannes ceremony and Grace of Monaco premiere.
How naked: Not naked at all. In Kendall Jenner terms, this dress is practically Amish.
Where: At the Chopard Party in 2017
How naked: Very not naked. This dress covers just about everything except Kendall's arms and shoulders and a little sliver of her side. The very structured top looks like something Kim would approve of.
Where: At the 22nd Cineama Against AIDS Gala.
How naked: A little naked. The skirt is positively voluminous, but the halter top is strappy and, in places, barely there. Still not that naked.
Where: At the Youth premiere.
How naked: Again, a little naked we guess? Kendall showed a lot of abs in this two-piece ensemble, but not much else.
Where: At the Chopard Wild Party.
How naked: Moderately naked, but in a very conservative, 1920s kind of way. This see-through beaded dress gave major flapper vibes.
Where: At the Fashion for Relief event.
How naked: Day at the fashion runway beach naked. The shorts are short, yes, but the top is lonnnnng. Only Kendall could mix a high-fashion top with denim cutoffs and have it work this well.
Where: At the Magnum Doubles Party.
How naked: Night club naked. The teeny tiny slip dress was draped in fabric, making it not naked at all from the left and very naked from the right.
Where: At the 120 Beats Per Minute screening.
How naked: Just got out of the shower and all I could find was this billowing sheet naked. Kendall loves a long train and a short short and this look was epitome of that.
Where: At the From the Land of the Moon premiere.
How naked: Sexy vampire naked. This sheer gown was laced with an intricate design that makes you momentarily forget that you can fully see Kendall's bra and underwear.
Where: At the Girls of the Sun screening.
How naked: Swan Princess naked. Forget seeing Kendall's bra under a dress, in 2018 it's all about seeing that Kendall isn't wearing a bra under the dress.
Where: At the Chopard Secret Night party.
How naked: One step away from actually naked naked. Kendall's nakedest Cannes look (so far) came Friday night when she stepped out in a shimmery, sheer green dress that basically just looks like she's covered in a layer of body glitter.