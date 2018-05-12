Today's Top Stories
Ranking All of Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Through the Years from Least to Most Naked

Getty Images
1 of 11
Getty Images
2014

Where: At the opening Cannes ceremony and Grace of Monaco premiere.

How naked: Not naked at all. In Kendall Jenner terms, this dress is practically Amish.

2 of 11
Getty Images
2017

Where: At the Chopard Party in 2017

How naked: Very not naked. This dress covers just about everything except Kendall's arms and shoulders and a little sliver of her side. The very structured top looks like something Kim would approve of.

3 of 11
Getty Images
2015

Where: At the 22nd Cineama Against AIDS Gala.

How naked: A little naked. The skirt is positively voluminous, but the halter top is strappy and, in places, barely there. Still not that naked.

4 of 11
Getty Images
2015

Where: At the Youth premiere.

How naked: Again, a little naked we guess? Kendall showed a lot of abs in this two-piece ensemble, but not much else.

5 of 11
Getty Images
2016

Where: At the Chopard Wild Party.

How naked: Moderately naked, but in a very conservative, 1920s kind of way. This see-through beaded dress gave major flapper vibes.

6 of 11
Getty Images
2017

Where: At the Fashion for Relief event.

How naked: Day at the fashion runway beach naked. The shorts are short, yes, but the top is lonnnnng. Only Kendall could mix a high-fashion top with denim cutoffs and have it work this well.

7 of 11
Getty Images
2016

Where: At the Magnum Doubles Party.

How naked: Night club naked. The teeny tiny slip dress was draped in fabric, making it not naked at all from the left and very naked from the right.

8 of 11
Getty Images
2017

Where: At the 120 Beats Per Minute screening.

How naked: Just got out of the shower and all I could find was this billowing sheet naked. Kendall loves a long train and a short short and this look was epitome of that.

9 of 11
Getty Images
2016

Where: At the From the Land of the Moon premiere.

How naked: Sexy vampire naked. This sheer gown was laced with an intricate design that makes you momentarily forget that you can fully see Kendall's bra and underwear.

10 of 11
Getty Images
2018

Where: At the Girls of the Sun screening.

How naked: Swan Princess naked. Forget seeing Kendall's bra under a dress, in 2018 it's all about seeing that Kendall isn't wearing a bra under the dress.

11 of 11
Getty Images
2018

Where: At the Chopard Secret Night party.

How naked: One step away from actually naked naked. Kendall's nakedest Cannes look (so far) came Friday night when she stepped out in a shimmery, sheer green dress that basically just looks like she's covered in a layer of body glitter.

