How Celebs Are Celebrating Memorial Day

Instagram

It's Memorial Day and even celebrities are taking advantage of the long weekend. Some are traveling, some are just reflecting on the meaning of the day. Here's how some of your favorite celebrities are celebrating the holiday.

1 Kim Kardashian

Wyoming

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

2 Kourtney Kardashian

Hrush cropped Larsa out

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

3 Reese Witherspoon

Happy Memorial Day 🇺🇸❤️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

4 Amy Schumer
5 Caitlyn Jenner

A true hero. William H. Jenner

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

6 Olivia Wilde

🐣🐤

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

