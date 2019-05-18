This weekend, Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (yes, that would be the same venue where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle almost exactly one year ago). Here are all of the royal wedding pictures you need to see of Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Middleton family, and all of the other royal guests.
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.
James Matthews, Pippa Middleton, Carole Middleton, and Alizee Thevenet.
Prince Harry, Lady Frederick Windsor (aka Sophie Winkleman), Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.
Prince Harry, Sophie Winkleman, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.
Sophie Winkleman and Prince Harry.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
The Groom, Thomas Kingston.
Pippa Middleton.
Pippa Middleton.
Pippa Middleton.
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.
Carole Middleton.
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.
Prince Harry.
Prince Harry.
Prince Harry.
Sophie Winkleman and Prince Harry.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal.
Lady Helen Taylor and Tim Taylor.
Lady Sarah Chatto.
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
Lady Amelia Windsor.
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton.
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton.
Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor.
A pageboy and bridesmaid.
Thomas Kingston.
Lord Frederick Windsor.