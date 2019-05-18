image
Today's Top Stories
1
'Ask For Jane' Shows a World Without Roe
image
2
Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image
3
18 ﻿One-Piece Swimsuits You'll Fall in Love With
image
4
The Expat Couple Who Favor Experiences Over Things
image
5
Black Female Superheroes Are TV's Next Big Thing

Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding Pictures Are Here

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

This weekend, Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (yes, that would be the same venue where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle almost exactly one year ago). Here are all of the royal wedding pictures you need to see of Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Middleton family, and all of the other royal guests.

1 of 134
image
Getty Images

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.

2 of 134
image
Getty Images

James Matthews, Pippa Middleton, Carole Middleton, and Alizee Thevenet.

3 of 134
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Lady Frederick Windsor (aka Sophie Winkleman), Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

4 of 134
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Sophie Winkleman, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

5 of 134
image
Getty Images

Sophie Winkleman and Prince Harry.

6 of 134
image
Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

7 of 134
image
Getty Images

The Groom, Thomas Kingston.

8 of 134
image
Getty Images

Pippa Middleton.

9 of 134
image
Getty Images

Pippa Middleton.

10 of 134
image
Getty Images

Pippa Middleton.

11 of 134
image
Getty Images

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.

12 of 134
image
Getty Images

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.

13 of 134
image
Getty Images

Carole Middleton.

14 of 134
image
Getty Images

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.

15 of 134
image
Getty Images

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

16 of 134
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry.

17 of 134
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry.

18 of 134
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry.

19 of 134
image
Getty Images

Sophie Winkleman and Prince Harry.

20 of 134
image
Getty Images

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal.

21 of 134
image
Getty Images

Lady Helen Taylor and Tim Taylor.

22 of 134
image
Getty Images

Lady Sarah Chatto.

23 of 134
image
Getty Images

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

24 of 134
image
Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor.

25 of 134
image
Getty Images

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton.

26 of 134
image
Getty Images

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton.

27 of 134
image
Getty Images

Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor.

28 of 134
image
Getty Images

A pageboy and bridesmaid.

29 of 134
image
Getty Images

Thomas Kingston.

30 of 134
image
Getty Images

Lord Frederick Windsor.

Next
The Meaning Behind Every Royal Family Member's Nam
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet at Royal Wedding
prince william talks about princess diana BRITAIN-ROYALS-MENTAL-HEALTH-FBL Will Says Diana's Death Was "a Pain Like No Other"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image Meghan Markle's Note for Her High School Reunion
image Harry, Meghan Markle Forced to Move Out of Home
image Kate Middleton Is Nearly Done Designing RHS Garden
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Kate Middleton Admits to Mishap with Prince Louis
Instagram Dinner Jessica Mulroney Might Be Visiting Meghan Markle
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Here's When William and Kate Will Meet Baby Archie