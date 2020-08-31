The VMAs Red Carpet: All the Most Jaw-Dropping Looks
Social distancing, but make it stylish.
Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
Even though the Video Music Awards look a little different in 2020, celebrities still brought their A-game. Big names in music and Hollywood showed up en masse to pose—socially distanced, of course—for the cameras on the VMAs red carpet in New York City. See all the best looks, ahead.
Getty Images
1 of 17
DaBaby
Getty Images
2 of 17
The Weeknd
Getty Images
3 of 17
apl.de.ap, will.i.am, and Taboo
Getty Images
4 of 17
Maluma
Getty Images
5 of 17
Miley Cyrus
Getty Images
6 of 17
Doja Cat
Getty Images
7 of 17
Bebe Rexha
Getty Images
8 of 17
Machine Gun Kelly
Getty Images
9 of 17
Nicole Richie
Getty Images
10 of 17
Sofia Carson
Getty Images
11 of 17
Travis Barker
Getty Images
12 of 17
Joey King
Getty Images
13 of 17
Keke Palmer
Getty Images
14 of 17
Madison Beer
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
15 of 17
Keke Palmer
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
16 of 17
Lady Gaga
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
17 of 17
Jaden Smith
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Video Music Awards 2020