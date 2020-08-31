Today's Top Stories
1
Chadwick Boseman Has Died at Age 43
2
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
3
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'
4
Found: Face Masks That Are Breathable and Chic
5
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space

The VMAs Red Carpet: All the Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

Social distancing, but make it stylish.

2020 mtv video music awards – arrivals
Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images

Even though the Video Music Awards look a little different in 2020, celebrities still brought their A-game. Big names in music and Hollywood showed up en masse to pose—socially distanced, of course—for the cameras on the VMAs red carpet in New York City. See all the best looks, ahead.

vmas
Getty Images
1 of 17
DaBaby
vmas
Getty Images
2 of 17
The Weeknd
vmas
Getty Images
3 of 17
apl.de.ap, will.i.am, and Taboo
vmas
Getty Images
4 of 17
Maluma
vmas
Getty Images
5 of 17
Miley Cyrus
vmas
Getty Images
6 of 17
Doja Cat
vmas
Getty Images
7 of 17
Bebe Rexha
vmas
Getty Images
8 of 17
Machine Gun Kelly
vmas
Getty Images
9 of 17
Nicole Richie
vmas
Getty Images
10 of 17
Sofia Carson
vmas
Getty Images
11 of 17
Travis Barker
vmas
Getty Images
12 of 17
Joey King
vmas
Getty Images
13 of 17
Keke Palmer
vmas
Getty Images
14 of 17
Madison Beer
new york, new york august 30 keke palmer attends the 2020 mtv video music awards broadcast on sunday, august 30, 2020 in new york city photo by jeff kravitzmtv vmas 2020getty images for mtv
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
15 of 17
Keke Palmer
2020 mtv video music awards arrivals
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
16 of 17
Lady Gaga
2020 mtv video music awards arrivals
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images
17 of 17
Jaden Smith
Next
Everyone Dressed Down for the VMAs After-Party
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Video Music Awards 2020
Best Part of the 2020 VMAs? Lady Gaga's Mask Game
Miley Cyrus Recreated Her Wrecking Ball Moment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Miley Cyrus Serves a Major Look at the 2020 VMAs
Sophie T and T Swift Wanted a Camila/Shawn Kiss
Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Tattoo
Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley
Bella and Gigi Hadid Both Are Blondes at the VMAs
Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House at VMAs
Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance
Twitter Reacts to Missy Elliott's VMAs Performance