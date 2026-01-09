Princess Kate "Believes She Has Earned Her Place" After Her "Nervous" Early Days in the Royal Family

Looking back on photos and videos from the 2010s, it's striking to see the difference in Princess Kate's confidence. Her first public engagements and speeches showed a woman who was still easing into her role and the intricacies of royal life, but as the Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday on January 9, the future Queen has proven that she's come into her own.

"Kate hasn’t always been super confident," said body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino. He added that the princess "would often look nervous" during the early days of her relationship with Prince William, such as during their engagement interview, when she "was conscious of how she came across on camera."

"We saw Kate and William looking at each other quite a lot, which was to reassure each other and give each other support," Stanton continued. However, as she's grown into her role as Princess of Wales, Kate has found her footing in the Royal Family.

Princess Kate is pictured on a trip to Copenhagen in November 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured on a visit to Leicester, England in March 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In recent years, Kate has found ways to make herself feel more confident and the ability to take control alone," Stanton noted. "She believes she has earned her place. It’s very similar to the way Princess Anne portrays herself in public."

Although one might not immediately draw parallels to the no-nonsense Princess Royal and the Princess of Wales, Stanton said they both "always maintain eye contact and display strong posture while on duty."

"The way they carry themselves through their external gestures and communication skills shows they feel empowered and dominant," he added.

The Princess of Wales is pictured at the 2025 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears a ruby Me+Em blouse and a Roland Mouret jacket to visit Charing Cross Hospital on January 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with carrying herself in a more confident way, Stanton pointed to red outfits as a secret source of power for the royal. "She wears the color red to feel powerful and strong," he said. "It makes her feel good about herself, allowing her to take on anything she is faced with."

Although she often wears bright shades of the color, the Princess of Wales has also been on a burgundy kick in recent years, and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. She stepped out in an old favorite maroon suit by Roland Mouret for her first appearance of 2026 on January 8, giving her blazer and trousers an update with a new ruby-hued Me+Em sleeveless blouse.

