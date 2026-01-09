Princess Kate "Believes She Has Earned Her Place" After Her "Nervous" Early Days in the Royal Family
"Kate hasn’t always been super confident."
Looking back on photos and videos from the 2010s, it's striking to see the difference in Princess Kate's confidence. Her first public engagements and speeches showed a woman who was still easing into her role and the intricacies of royal life, but as the Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday on January 9, the future Queen has proven that she's come into her own.
"Kate hasn’t always been super confident," said body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino. He added that the princess "would often look nervous" during the early days of her relationship with Prince William, such as during their engagement interview, when she "was conscious of how she came across on camera."
"We saw Kate and William looking at each other quite a lot, which was to reassure each other and give each other support," Stanton continued. However, as she's grown into her role as Princess of Wales, Kate has found her footing in the Royal Family.
"In recent years, Kate has found ways to make herself feel more confident and the ability to take control alone," Stanton noted. "She believes she has earned her place. It’s very similar to the way Princess Anne portrays herself in public."
Although one might not immediately draw parallels to the no-nonsense Princess Royal and the Princess of Wales, Stanton said they both "always maintain eye contact and display strong posture while on duty."
"The way they carry themselves through their external gestures and communication skills shows they feel empowered and dominant," he added.
Along with carrying herself in a more confident way, Stanton pointed to red outfits as a secret source of power for the royal. "She wears the color red to feel powerful and strong," he said. "It makes her feel good about herself, allowing her to take on anything she is faced with."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Although she often wears bright shades of the color, the Princess of Wales has also been on a burgundy kick in recent years, and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. She stepped out in an old favorite maroon suit by Roland Mouret for her first appearance of 2026 on January 8, giving her blazer and trousers an update with a new ruby-hued Me+Em sleeveless blouse.
Looking to boost your own self-assurance in the New Year? Try these Kate-inspired pieces, below.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.