Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Can Look Forward to One "Very Special" Experience This Christmas

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might've had FOMO when their parents met Paddington Bear last month at the Royal Variety Performance, but it sounds like they won't be jealous for long. According to Hello! magazine, the Wales children have been invited to see the new musical in London this holiday season.

"We can't wait for Paddington to meet the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales because I think they're going to come to the show, which will be very special," producer Sonia Friedman told the media outlet during a red carpet event for the West End musical. When a reporter inquired if the royal children were coming in the near future, Friedman replied, "We're hoping so!"

Perhaps Santa will slip the kids' tickets under the tree later this month. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate saw a snippet from the new show during the Royal Variety Performance and even met Paddington himself backstage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured with Paddington at the 2025 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are seen at the 2023 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George, Louis and Charlotte mailed letters to Father Christmas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Fletcher of boy band McFly wrote the songs for the new musical and was also in attendance at the event with the Prince and Princess of Wales. He reiterated that the Waleses were invited to see the show, adding, "I got to introduce Paddington to their Royal Highnesses, which was quite a surreal moment."

However, for the Princess of Wales, it wasn't her first time meeting Paddington. In 2017, Kate shared a dance with the famous Peruvian bear during an event at London's Paddington Station.

Queen Elizabeth also shared a memorable moment with Paddington when she shared a marmalade sandwich with him in a video for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

As for George, Charlotte and Louis, they'll make their first festive appearance of the season on Friday, December 5 at Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas Concert—although as far as we've heard, no marmalade-loving bears are expected to be in attendance.