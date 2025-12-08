2024 was an incredibly challenging year for Princess Kate and King Charles, with both royals receiving treatment following cancer diagnoses. A photographer who regularly works with the Royal Family has opened up about watching Kate and Charles recover and "bounce back" in 2025.

During an appearance on ITV's Love Your Weekend, photographer Chris Jackson explained (via GB News), "There have been challenges, I think that transition was sort of a challenging period."

He continued, "Seeing how The King and Princess Catherine have bounced back from those incredibly difficult times has been incredible, and I mean even keeping up with The King today is very hard—he is working left, right, and center at so many different engagements."

During the same interview, Jackson reflected on his successful career as a royal photographer. "I've been doing the job for over 20 years now, coming up to 23 years now with Getty Images—I am lucky, it is a huge privilege to do this job," he said.

Jackson continued, "I've been lucky enough to travel all over the world with the Royal Family, with The King and The Queen." As for how he honed his craft as a respected photographer, Jackson noted, "It's time, really, that helps you in this role, build up a sort of knowledge of the nuances."

Discussing one of the highlights of his job, Jackson said, "Seeing the reaction the Royal Family has around the world, seeing the crowds on a walkabout, seeing the excitement people have."

As for what royal fans can expect from the Royal Family during Christmas in 2025, Jackson explained, "It is a very special time for the Royal Family...I remember in past years, it's all about coming together, it's all about giving back."