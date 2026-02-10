Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Appear to Be Living at Wood Farm With Ex-Prince Andrew: Report

Queen Elizabeth's last two corgis, Sandy and Muick, have been living with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson since the late monarch's 2022 death. But now that the former Duke and Duchess of York have been evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor, it seems the dogs have also made the move north to Sandringham.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, February 10, Sandy and Muick are pictured being walked by a royal protection officer on the property surrounding Andrew's temporary new home, Wood Farm.

The disgraced royal moved to The King's private estate in Norfolk, England, in early February and is staying at Wood Farm until the renovations on his new property, Marsh Farm, are complete.

Sandy and Muick were sourced by Ferguson and given to the late Queen by Andrew to keep his mother company during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed natural for the dogs to then go back to Sarah and Andrew, but it was initially unclear whether the corgis would stay with Andrew or Sarah after their eviction.

Sandy and Muick the corgis (bottom left and top right) are pictured with three other dogs in a 2025 photo shared by Sarah Ferguson on Instagram. (Image credit: Sarah Ferguson/Instagram)

The dogs watched Queen Elizabeth's coffin process by at her 2022 funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Buckingham Palace noted the corgis would be living "with the family" but did not elaborate on whether that meant staying with Andrew or his ex-wife.

The former Duchess of York frequently posted about Sandy and Muick on her Instagram account, and in September, she shared a professional portrait of the dogs in front of a Union Jack.

"Today marks three years since the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Her majesty will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten," Sarah wrote. "Not a day goes by when I don't think of the kindness I was unstintingly shown in good times and bad. Caring for Her Majesty's beloved corgis is an honour and a daily reminder of the times we shared together."