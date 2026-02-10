Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Appear to Be Living at Wood Farm With Ex-Prince Andrew: Report
The late monarch's beloved dogs were spotted taking a stroll on the Sandringham estate.
Queen Elizabeth's last two corgis, Sandy and Muick, have been living with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson since the late monarch's 2022 death. But now that the former Duke and Duchess of York have been evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor, it seems the dogs have also made the move north to Sandringham.
In photos shared by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, February 10, Sandy and Muick are pictured being walked by a royal protection officer on the property surrounding Andrew's temporary new home, Wood Farm.
The disgraced royal moved to The King's private estate in Norfolk, England, in early February and is staying at Wood Farm until the renovations on his new property, Marsh Farm, are complete.
Sandy and Muick were sourced by Ferguson and given to the late Queen by Andrew to keep his mother company during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed natural for the dogs to then go back to Sarah and Andrew, but it was initially unclear whether the corgis would stay with Andrew or Sarah after their eviction.
Last year, Buckingham Palace noted the corgis would be living "with the family" but did not elaborate on whether that meant staying with Andrew or his ex-wife.
The former Duchess of York frequently posted about Sandy and Muick on her Instagram account, and in September, she shared a professional portrait of the dogs in front of a Union Jack.
"Today marks three years since the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Her majesty will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten," Sarah wrote. "Not a day goes by when I don't think of the kindness I was unstintingly shown in good times and bad. Caring for Her Majesty's beloved corgis is an honour and a daily reminder of the times we shared together."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.