Royal Foundation Confirms a New Event for Princess Kate—And It's a Fan Favorite

Princess Kate and Prince William returned to work after their summer break on Thursday, September 4, marking the couple's first joint public engagement since the Wimbledon men's final in July. The Princess of Wales showed off her new blonde hairstyle and autumn-appropriate outfit during their trip to London's Natural History Museum, kicking off what is sure to be a busy month for the Royal Family. While Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the U.K. is soon approaching, the Royal Foundation also announced another important date on William and Kate's calendar.

The Royal Foundation's 2024 annual report, released in August, recapped the charitable efforts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, including programs like Prince William's Homewards homelessness initiative and Princess Kate's Centre for Early Childhood. The report also gave a look at what the foundation has on tap for 2025, including the first confirmation that the Princess of Wales will hold one of her most-anticipated annual events.

"Finally, to close 2025, the 'Together at Christmas' [concert] will once again aim to bring together communities across the UK to celebrate people who have gone out of their way to help others with even more impactful local services," the annual report reads. The Princess of Wales has been hosting the festive carol concert since 2021, and each year, the event highlights the work of inspirational people and organizations across Britain.

Princess Kate and Prince Louis are seen at the 2024 Together at Christmas Concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis supported the princess at last year's service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, the princess wore a Christmassy red Alexander McQueen coat with a black bow, joining Prince William, all three of her kids and numerous other members of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, brother James Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton—along with their respective spouses—are also regular attendees at the event.

Per the Royal Foundation's annual report, the 2024 concert—which was televised on Christmas Eve and repeated on Christmas morning—reached an audience of 3.3 million on Britain's ITV. "The service created a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other," the Royal Foundation notes.

No date has been set for the service just yet, but in 2024, the princess held a planning meeting for the event on September 24 and announced the official date in early November.

