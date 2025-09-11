Prince Harry Speaks About His Mother's Incredible "Legacy" During Diana Award Event After Reuniting With King Charles

Prince Harry was back in the U.K. this week to support causes close to his heart, and on Wednesday, September 10, fans finally got an answer as to whether he'd meet up with King Charles. The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at The King and Queen Camilla's London residence, Clarence House, on Wednesday evening, where he stayed for just under an hour. On Thursday, September 11, the duke attended a special event for The Diana Award before flying home to California, speaking about his late mother's impact as he met with inspirational young people.

Prince Harry met with young leaders who are making a difference in their communities, sharing (via People), "My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world. The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do." The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is the only charity set up in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in 1997.

The Duke of Sussex learned more about the social action initiatives carried out by young people involved with The Diana Award, telling attendees, "Getting involved in peaceful social action takes courage and determination. Young people see the issues society faces close up—whether that’s poor mental health or the consequences of inequalities. But you don’t stand still; your empathy and compassion drive you to make change. Purpose combined with action can help overcome a sense of hopelessness, and that’s exactly what you’ve shown today."

Prince Harry high fives Chief Workforce Innovation Officer Karen Pavlin alongside Dr. Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry is pictured leaving Clarence House on September 10 after meeting with The King. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Harry's visit with King Charles, Buckingham Palace stated that no details would be shared about the meeting, but did confirm that the pair had a private tea at Clarence House.

Their get-together marked the first time King Charles and Prince Harry had seen each other in 19 months. Their last meeting was in February 2024, when the Duke of Sussex flew to London to see his father after learning The King had been diagnosed with cancer.

While Prince Harry had to dash off to an event for the Invictus Games Foundation after the father/son reunion, he did give a comment about his dad to a member of the media. According to People, when a reporter asked about The King, the Duke of Sussex gave a short but sweet reply, stating, "Yes, he’s great, thank you."